The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment petition against Senate President Akpabio

The Committee, led by Senator Neda Imasuen, noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition was invalid due to failure to follow proper procedures

The decision comes after a court order restrained the Senate from taking any disciplinary action against Akpoti-Uduaghan, following a heated altercation with Akpabio in February

FCT, Abuja - The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, labeling it “dead on arrival.”

The petition, which alleged sexual harassment and abuse of office, was filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan following a contentious altercation with Akpabio.

Senate Committee Rejects Natasha Akpoti's Petition Against Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order restraining the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from conducting disciplinary proceedings against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the representative for Kogi Central.

This decision follows an ex parte application filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the injunction on Tuesday, March 4, halting any actions by the Senate committee.

The court order came in the wake of an altercation between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio that took place on February 20.

What did the senae committee say about Natasha's petition?

During the probe session on Wednesday, March 5, the Committee Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, highlighted significant procedural issues.

Imasuen referred to Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, noting that Akpoti-Uduaghan had signed the petition herself, instead of having it endorsed by another individual, which invalidated it from a procedural standpoint.

Senate committee: Petition deemed sub judice

In addition to procedural issues, the committee also noted that the matters raised in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition were already before the court, making them sub judice—an issue the Senate cannot address due to legal constraints.

See the video here:

Sexual harassment claims: Ex-Lawmaker blasts Akpoti-Uduaghan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former senator for Cross River South, Florence Ita-Giwa, has reacted to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that female senators should not face such situations once they reach the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, March 4, Ita-Giwa described it as a form of “weakness” for any female lawmaker to raise such claims, arguing that senators are equals regardless of gender.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng