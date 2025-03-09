Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has lashed out at Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over his recent allegation

Saraki accused Akpabio of politicising and trivialising the call for due process in the Senate over the sexual allegation against him

He rubbished Akpabio's claim that some individuals want him removed as Senate President because he is from the Niger Delta region

FCT, Abuja - Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of "cheap politics and trivialising of a serious issue" over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations.

Saraki lambasted Akpabio for claiming the call to ensure transparent and open process in the investigation levied against him by Akpoti-Uduaghan is an attempt to remove a Niger Delta person from office.

The former Kwara state governor made this known in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

“Rather, he advised that Akpabio should act in the best interest of the legislative institution by ensuring that no reasonable person is left with any doubt about the fact that the allegations raised by the Senator were investigated and justifiably dispensed with.

"The attention of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office has been drawn to the statement made by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio while addressing the leaders of some “youth ethnic groups” on Friday that certain individuals from Kwara and Adamawa States want him removed because he is from the Niger Delta region."

Saraki denied ever calling on Akpabio to resign or step aside as the Senate President.

According to Saraki, he urged the Senate President to be conscious of the fact that perception is reality.

He explained that his call was for the image of the institution to be saved through a transparent, and unbiased investigation.

“This issue is definitely not one in which Akpabio should exploit ethnic sentiments, political division, or regional proclivity. This will neither be in his own interest or that of the institution over which he is presiding. He should face the reality on ground and do what is right."

Legit.ng also reported that Akpabio maintained that the sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Akpoti Uduaghan was false.

Akpabio, while speaking at an event in honour of the International Women's Day, said the allegations were coming up when the seat and committee of Natasha heads were changed.

The Senate president also argued that all previous allegation made by Natasha against some Nigerians were not proven and lamented that the latest allegations have caused some trauma to the 10th Senate.

Tinubu’s minister reacts To Natasha’s suspension

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government finally addressed the saga between Senate President Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim, said the executive is negotiating with the national assembly on the matter.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said the federal government will be the intermediary between the two parties to broker peace.

