Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has written an urgent letter to the Nigerian Senate led by Godswill Akpabio

Ezekwesili on Monday, proposed key actions, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio stepping aside for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment

She called for urgent legislative reforms and urged the National Assembly to reconsider gender bills and work towards protecting women’s rights in public and private sectors

On Monday, March 10, the former minister of education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, wrote an urgent letter to the leadership of the Nigerian Senate regarding the six-month suspension slammed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the representative for Kogi Central.

Senate President Akpabio must step aside - Ezekwesili

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom.

The controversy arose after an earlier dispute over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seating arrangement in the Senate, which escalated into a heated exchange.

Reacting, Ezekwesili, in a post shared on her X page on Monday, called on the Senate President to step aside for investigation.

Former minister Ezekwesili makes key demands from Senate

Ezekwesili listed other actions the Senate led by Akpabio should take to address the controversies surrounding the Red Chamber;

1. The Senate President steps aside and the Deputy Senate President @NGRSenate immediately convenes a session that rescinds the unconstitutional and illegal suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and reverses all punitive measures imposed on her so she resumes her duties as a duly elected Senator representing her Kogi Central constituency and gets the Fair Hearing due her within Senate Processes.

2. Cognizant that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has not sued for criminal charges in any court but has resubmitted her original Petition on the Sexual Harassment she alleges against @Senator_Akpabio, the Senate presided over by the Deputy Senate President should take swift actions on the following this week:

A. Resolve and announce that a prompt Independent Investigation into the resubmitted Petition by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is imperative and swiftly request @icpcnigeria to designate the Independent Investigation consistent with the ICPC Act which designates Sexual Harassment as one of the corrupt practices it can investigate and prosecute.

B. Reconstitute the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee under a new Chairperson with the mandate to commence a Public Hearing on the resubmitted Petition on Sexual Harassment by the Senate President @Senator_Akpabio.

C. The Committee receives informed recommendations from the Independent Investigation by ICPC-appointed investigator and appearances/oral and written testimonies and evidences from the two parties to the matter- Senators Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio respectively.

3. The Senate in Plenary receives the Report- Findings and Recommendations of the Ethics Committee, debates and refers the matter to the Attorney General as may be appropriate.

4. The Senate and HoR partner with Women in Nigeria groups and other relevant stakeholders like NBA and Nigeria Police to launch a comprehensive diagnostic Review of Laws, Regulations, Policies and Procedures that Prevent SGBV and Protect the Rights of Women in public and private spaces, identify existing barriers and gaps, develop and implement Specific Action Plan on a Fast Track timeline.

5. The Senate/ National Assembly commences a new process for reconsideration of the *Five Gender Bills* introduced but repugnantly thrown out in the 9th National Assembly.

On ALL the Actions, the Senate must prioritize Justice, Public Accountability, Transparency, Full Disclosure, Due Process and Supremacy of Public Interest.

6. The Ministry of Women Affairs and Women in Nigeria groups collaborate on a massive Behavioral Change and Transforming Regressive Norms Against Women campaign for leaders in public and private sectors and Nigerian citizens at large.

"We are incredibly inspired by the courage and strength of the irrepressible Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan."

