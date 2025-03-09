Senate leader Bamidele Opeyeme has explained that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan was not suspended because of her allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Opeyemi explained that Senator Natasha's suspension was based on her continuous violation of the Senate standing rules

The Senate leader lamented that some media reports are deliberately rewriting the narrative to suggest that Natasha was suspended because of her sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio

FCT, Abuja - Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, the leader of the Senate, has clarified that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Kogi Central senatorial district lawmaker, was not suspended over her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate leader in a statement on Saturday, March 8, explained that the embattled senator was rather suspended only for her misconduct and disregard for the Senate standing orders. Opeyemi maintained that the report that she was suspended because of her allegation against Akpabio was a total falsehood.

Why did the Senate suspend Natasha?

He explained that the Senate leadership was concerned about false narratives and deliberate misinformation being circulated by some media organisations about the six-month suspension that the Senate served the Kogi lawmaker.

The statement reads in part:

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Senator Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended) and gross indiscipline—nothing more, nothing less."

The statement further alleged that some media reports are falsely suggesting that the Kogi senator was suspended because of her sexual harassment allegations against the Senate president.

Natasha: Senate leader condemned misleading reports

According to the Senate leader, such report was misleading, untrue and a deliberate move to distort the fact. He said if Senator Natasha had strictly abided with the Senate rules, her petition would be treated based on merit in line with the Senate rules. He lamented that the Kogi senator never adhered to the rules of the institution she was serving.

Recall that Senator Natasha had clashed with the Senate president Akpabio in February when she declined to move to the new seat assigned to her. She later granted a television interview where she alleged that Akpabio has been making sexual advances towards her.

The Senate suspended her on Thursday, March 6, withdrew her security details and other conditions. Bamidele then noted that the suspension of Natasha was based on the decision of the committee of the whole, following the submission by its chairman.

See the full statement here:

