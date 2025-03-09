Bisi Fayemi has expressed disappointment that female senators had failed to stand up for another woman, as she weighed in on the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment claim

She described Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as part of a move to intimidate and silence women in politics

The former First Lady of Ekiti state, in a piece titled ‘Not About Natasha,’ insisted that there is an urgent need for women to unite against systemic oppression

Bisi Fayemi, former first lady of Ekiti state, has flayed ex-senators Florence Ita-Giwa and Biodun Olujimi for their takes on the Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan saga.

Natasha vs Akpabio saga: Female senators react

She also criticised Ireti Kingibe, senator representing the federal capital territory (FCT).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom.

The controversy arose after an earlier dispute over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seating arrangement in the Senate, which escalated into a heated exchange.

However, in separate interviews, Ita-Giwa said as a senator, Akpoti-Uduaghan “showed signs of weakness” with her sexual harassment claim, while Olujimi asked the Kogi central senator to be strong and not display signs of emotional instability in the senate.

Also, Senator Kingibe downplayed the significance of the seating arrangement controversy, arguing that it was not a matter that should have been escalated.

Natasha vs Akpabio: ‘‘Full scale war on women’’

Reacting, via a piece titled ‘Not About Natasha’ published on Saturday, March 9, Bisi Fayemi said the submissions of Olujimi, Kingibe and Ita-Giwa were “extremely disappointing”.

Speaking further, Bisi Fayemi said she was horrified that the trio could not stand up for another woman.

Bisi Fayemi, a women rights advocate, further stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s eventual suspension on March 6 for procedural rules violation was symptomatic of what women face in the workplace.

The ex-first lady added:

“All three Senators are older friends or at least acquaintances of mine, and I have a lot of respect for them. However, I found their submissions extremely disappointing.

“To my horror, none of the female Senators deemed it necessary to stand up for another woman. Even if, in their opinion, Senator Natasha was misguided on matters of process and temperament, she was still entitled to have her fears and concerns heard,” she added.

“If it was just about Senator Natasha following the rules and not disrupting the space for women in politics, the problem can be easily fixed.

“However, this is not what is at play here. What is happening is a full-scale war on women in public life, with clear lines drawn.”

Senator Ireti Kingibe, a serving female Senator and two former female Senators – Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Senator Florence ita-Giwa shared their views earlier on Natasha vs Akpabio saga.

