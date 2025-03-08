Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigeria Senate, has maintained that the sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan was false

Akpabio, while speaking at an event in honour of the International Women's Day, said the allegations were coming up when the seat and committee of Natasha heads were changed

The Senate president also argued that all previous allegation made by Natasha against some Nigerians were not proven and lamented that the latest allegations have caused some trauma to the 10th Senate

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has blown hot as he insisted that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has made false allegations against him and that it has caused the 10th Senate a trauma.

Recall that the Senate has been making headlines following Senator Natasha's allegation of sexual harassment leveled against Akpabio. The Senate president has earlier denied the allegation made by the Kogi Senator and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Natasha submitted petition against Akpabio

Senator Natasha has submitted a petition against the Senate president, but it was rejected by the Senate committee on ethics over lack of due process. She was subsequently recommended for suspension by the same committee.

The rejection of her petition has triggered mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some have called on the Senate president to step aside and give room for an independent investigation. Meanwhile, she has resubmitted the petition.

Speaking at an event in celebration of the International Women's Day, the Senate president said he was innocent, adding that previous allegations by Senator Natasha have turned out to be false.

How Akpabio defended Natasha's allegation

Akpabio stressed that Natasha's allegation only happened when the aggrieved senator's seat was changed. He said things fall apart and several allegations came up only after her seat was changed and she was removed from the previous committee, a thing other senators are aware that it happens from time to time.

He said:

“This is said to have happened on December 8, a day to my birthday which was celebrated in the Stadium in 2023. So, from December 8, 2023, I never heard, my wife never heard, no Nigerian ever heard, even the husband never heard any issue of sexual harassment until her committee was changed and then her seat was changed.

“Have you ever wondered about the trauma caused by that same woman on the other people she has accused in the past. None has been proven so far. Do you even wonder the trauma this caused to the 10th Senate and the image of the Senate with all these useless allegations. I have refrained myself from making a statement."

Akpabio celebrate International Women's Day amid allegation

Akpabio said many of the women at the event have come across him several times and asked them if he had ever harassed any of them. He then asked of his accuser, thinking she was more beautiful than all of them.

Natasha: Suspended Nigerian senators since 1999

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has become the latest member of the Upper Chamber who will be suspended since the return of democracy in 1999.

By counting, no less than six senators have been suspended from the Senate since 1999, mostly on alleged misconduct.

Under Godswill Akpabio, the president of the 10th Senate, two senators have been suspended for one misconduct or the other.

