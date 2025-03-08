Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has vowed to take legal action against Joy Nunieh, the former NDDC MD, who first accused him of sexual harassment five years ago

The Senate president claimed, while addressing the recent sexual harassment allegation by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan from Kogi state

Akpabio explained that Natasha's allegation has caused the 10th Senate some trauma and that the allegation only came up when the senator's seat and committee were changed

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has threatened to take a legal action against the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, to prove the sexual harassment allegation she made against him five years ago.

The Senate president made the vow at an event organised in honour of International Women's Day in Abuja on Thursday, March 8, while speaking on a recent sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Ex-NDDC boss accused Akpabio of sexual harassment

Nuniel made the allegation against Akpabio when the Senate president was serving as the minister of Niger Delta Affairs under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio recalled that Nuniel was removed as the NDDC boss because of discrepancies in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, which was raised by the former chief of staff to the president, late Abba Kyari.

The embattled Senate president explained that she was to facilitate the removal of the former NDDC MD before the matter escalated. On the contrary, Nunieh in an interview, claimed that she slapped the then minister and that Akpabio has not been able to tell the world why she slapped him.

But speaking on the claim on Saturday, Akpabio said that the former NDDC MD should be expecting a message from his lawyer and that she will have to prove that allegation in court.

How Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harassment

The Senate president made the vow amid a similar allegation from Kogi Senator Natasha, who also claimed that her refusal of sexual advances from Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the National Assembly.

Senator Natasha, in a television interview, said that the harassment started in December 2023 when Akpabio hosted the senators at his birthday party in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital. She added that her husband was one of her witnesses.

However, Akpabio has denied Natasha's allegation and questioned why she told no one since 2023 until her seat and committee in the Senate were changed in 2025.

He lamented that Natasha's allegations have caused the 10th Senate a trauma and posited that similar trauma was caused to those Senator Natasha has earlier accused without presenting any evidence. He said these while vowing to challenge Nunieh's claim in court.

Natasha vowed to expose Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said he is ready to speak up on corruption and other allegations against her.

The senator commented while responding to a petition against her, which was forwarded to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Senator Natasha also insisted that the probe must be broadcasted live and urged Nigerians to follow it closely, promising that interesting days and weeks are ahead of them.

