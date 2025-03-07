Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has become the latest member of the Upper Chamber who will be suspended since the return of democracy in 1999

By counting, no less than six Senators have been suspended from the Senate since 1999, mostly on alleged misconduct

Under Godswill Akpabio, the president of the 10th Senate, two senators have been suspended for one misconduct or the other

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan was suspended on Thursday, March 6, becoming the latest Senator in Nigeria who has been suspended since the return of democracy in 1999.

Natasha, the senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, was suspended for six months over the alleged violation of the Senate standing rules.

The senator's suspension followed the adoption and consideration of the report of the Senate committee on ethics, code of conduct and public petition chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party during plenary.

Other senators who have also been suspended since the return of democracy in 1999 have been compiled. The reasons behind their suspensions were also explained.

Joseph Waku

The Benue state senator became the first federal lawmaker to be suspended in the fourth republic. He was suspended in 2000 after stirring a major controversy in the country.

According to The Nation, Waku suggested that a military coup would be a better option than to allow former President Olusegun Obasanjo to continue as a dictator.

The late senator was a major critic of Obasanjo's administration, describing him as the worst in the history of Nigeria. His comment was widely condemned and he was subsequently suspended by the Senate. He died on February 3, 2019.

Arthur Nzeribe

Nzeribe was a lawmaker from Imo state. He was suspended indefinitely by the Pius Anyim-led Senate presidency over the allegations of N22 million fraud.

The lawmaker died in 2022 at the age of 83.

Ali Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South was suspended in 2017 for six months over the allegation that he embarrassed the then Senate President Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West senator.

Ndume, in an argument, asked the Senate to probe the allegation that the Red Chamber was exacting vengeance on the former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali, because a bullet-proof car allegedly owned by Saraki was seized by the NCS.

He also raised the alarm that the Kogi senator should be investigated for alleged certificate forgery.

The Senate committee on ethics later cleared Saraki and Melaye of the allegations.

Ovie Omo-Agege

The Delta lawmaker was suspended in 2018 by the leadership of the Senate after he kicked against the bill seeking the reordering of elections.

Though Omo-Agege later apologised for his position, he still went to court for a restraining order against the move to suspend him by the Senate.

Some of his colleagues, who pushed for his suspension, were said to be angered by his move.

Abdul Ningi

The Bauchi senator was the first to be suspended under the Godswill Akpabio-led Tenth Senate leadership. He was suspended for three months over the allegation of budget padding.

Ningi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, subsequently resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

Senator Natasha

The Kogi senator is the latest in the Nigeria Senate to be suspended. She has attributed her challenges at the National Assembly to her rejection of sexual advances from the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha made headlines on Friday, March 7, days after having a public dispute with Akpabio at the senate over a sitting arrangement. She shared her part of the story on a live interview.

