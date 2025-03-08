Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been accused of violating the Senate standing rule consistently

On the other hand, Senator Natasha has alleged that her refusal of sexual advances from the Senate President Godswill Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate

While many have called for a thorough investigation of the sexual harassment allegation, some former senators, including Bukola Saraki, have called for the respect of the Senate standing orders and the National Assembly as an institution

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the national assembly, has recently been making headlines over his outburst against Akpabio.

The lawmaker had two confrontations with Akpabio from mid-2024 to February 2025. The recent outburst was about a change of her seat without her consent. During the outburst, the Kogi senator alleged that she has been systematically silenced in the Senate because of her earlier confrontation with Akpabio.

On Friday, February 28, Senator Natasha was in a television interview where she alleged that the Senate president has been sexually harassing her, adding that her refusal of Akpabio's sexual advances was the beginning of her dilemma at the national assembly.

While making have been calling for a thorough probe of the allegations, several people, especially those with the knowledge of the Senate standing orders, including first lady Oluremi Tinubu, a three-time senator and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, have called for the respect of the Senate standing orders.

Natasha, a senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of flouting several standing rules of the Upper Chamber. The list of standing rules has been mentioned and they are explained below:

When Akpabio used nightclub comment on Natasha

In July 2024, Senator Natasha commented during a plenary session without the permission of Senate President Akpabio, the action was said to have contravened the Senate standing order.

In his attempt to correct Natasha for the misconduct, Akpabio told her to follow the Senate rule, adding that the Red Chamber is not a nightclub where anybody can talk anyhow.

Akpabio's comment was widely condemned by many Nigerians but the situation marked the first time Senator Natasha was publicly accused of flouting the Senate standing order.

When Natasha wanted to speak on sitting arrangement

The factor that fueled Natasha's outburst against Akpabio on sitting rearrangement was that Akpabio did not recognise the senator when she made the move to request the need to change her seat without her consent.

According to the Senate, Akpabio did not recognise Natasha because she was not speaking from the new seat assigned to her. Both Saraki and Tinubu have condemned the act and called for respect for the Senate standing rules.

When Natasha submitted petitions against Akpabio

Also, the Senate committee on ethics, code of conduct and public petition chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen said that Senator Natasha's sexual harassment petition against Akpabio was dead on arrival because she was the one who signed the petition.

Imasuen in an interview stressed that the Senate standing rules stated that no senator shall present a petition that was to be debated by the committee. However, Senator Natasha had resubmitted her petition against the Senate president.

When Natasha refused to stand for Akpabio

Also, on Thursday, March 6, the Senate chief whip Mohammed Monguno accused Senator Natasha of not respecting the Senate rule when she refused to stand up when Akpabio arrived in the Senate chamber.

Monguno explained that Natasha is not standing for Akpabio but upholding the Senate rule. He urged the Kogi senator to take time to study and comply with the rules, emphasizing that the respect is for the institution and not Akpabio.

Natasha: Suspended Nigerian senators since 1999

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has become the latest member of the Upper Chamber who will be suspended since the return of democracy in 1999.

By counting, no less than six Senators have been suspended from the Senate since 1999, mostly on alleged misconduct.

Under Godswill Akpabio, the president of the 10th Senate, two senators have been suspended for one misconduct or the other.

