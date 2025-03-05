Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against him.

The accused Senate president made this known while reacting to the allegations during plenary on Wednesday, March 5, as the Senate resumed from its one-week recess.

Speaking at the plenary, Akpabio said:

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.”

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng