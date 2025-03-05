Breaking: Akpabio Finally Breaks Silence on Natasha's Sexual Harassment Allegation, Video Trends
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against him.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The accused Senate president made this known while reacting to the allegations during plenary on Wednesday, March 5, as the Senate resumed from its one-week recess.
Speaking at the plenary, Akpabio said:
“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.”
See the video here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng