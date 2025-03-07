Breaking: Tinubu Gives Jega Fresh Appointment Amid Renewed Hope Pursuit
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as adviser and coordinator of the presidential livestock reforms initiative
- Legit.ng reports that Jega’s appointment was announced in a statement by the special adviser to Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga in a post on X on Friday night, March 7
- President Tinubu had established a livestock development ministry which he said is targeted at transforming farm animals in Nigeria from its current subsistence model into a thriving commercialise industry like other developing world
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Attahiru Jega as a presidential adviser and coordinator of presidential livestock reforms.
One of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, shared the update on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday night, March 7.
The announcement comes as President Tinubu pursues his 'Renewed Hope' agenda.
Onanuga said President Tinubu announced the appointment Friday, March 7, "hoping to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts".
Jega, former vice chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the presidential livestock committee with President Tinubu.
The committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the livestock ministry, which now has a minister.
Jega, 68, is a member of the international elections advisory council and the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano state.
He served as the chairman of INEC between 2010 and 2015.
The presidency said:
"His appointment as special adviser to President Tinubu will reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion."
Tinubu names Jega pro-chancellor of UDUS
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Prof. Jega as the chairman of the governing council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Sokoto state.
Prof. Jega's appointment was among the 155 others Tinubu approved to serve as the chairmen and members of the governing councils of tertiary institutions in the country.
Tinubu's move was followed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) threatening to shut down the country through industrial action over the government's refusal to constitute governing councils in Nigerian universities.
