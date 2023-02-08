Whilst the INEC maintained the 2023 general election will not be postponed or cancelled, Nigerians are worried about the outcome

This is at the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel price hike has continued to pose a big threat to the survival of the people and in turn, questioning the effort of the government so far

However, the former INEC chairman in his opinion on the 2023 election, revealed the biggest threats to the poll

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has dropped his two cents regarding the 2023 general election.

According to a report by The Punch Jega identified politicians and voters as the biggest threats to the success of the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Jega speaks on the possible outcome of the 2023 Election. Photo credit: Professor Attahiru Jega

Jega expresses fear for 2023 election

He said this on Tuesday, February 8th, 2023, in Abuja while delivering a keynote at the public sensitisation on peaceful co-existence and the need to have hitch-free elections, organised by the Abuja National Mosque Da’awah and Welfare Foundation (ANMDWF).

Jega noted that while politicians have the mindset to achieve victory at all costs, win elections and see electoral contests as a “do-or-die” affair, the electorate, even if they register, hardly make efforts to vote.

According to him, it had been generally acknowledged both at home and in the diaspora that the 2023 general elections were the most consequential elections to be held, Daily Trust report added.

“As their impunity has remained unchecked, so have their criminal and fraudulent predispositions increased. This may constitute the major challenge to the 2023 general elections,” he said.

