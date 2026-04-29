Olakunle Churchill has finally cleared the air on the viral reports suggesting that his wife, Rosy Meurer, filed for a divorce

The businessman expressed shock over the alleged documents circulating online, while accusing legal practitioners of giving Rosy wrong advice regarding their sudden marital crisis

Churchill also used the opportunity to address his current relationship with his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has stepped forward to address swirling rumours about his marriage to Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer.

For days, social media was awash with claims that Rosy Meurer had filed for divorce, a story that gained traction after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram on 24 April 2026.

This sudden distancing immediately fuelled growing whispers suggesting he might be paving the way for a reunion with his former wife, actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh.

Olakunle Churchill denies viral divorce claims with Rosy Meurer and explains his relationship with Tonto Dikeh. Photo: olakunlechurchill/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page to clear the air, Olakunle Churchill released a lengthy message, insisting that the reports of divorce were false.

He explained that what people referred to as a marriage was only an introduction ceremony, not a legally recognised union, and therefore talk of divorce was misplaced.

“The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.

There was no legally recognized marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a “divorce” is baseless from the outset.”

He went further to question the authenticity of documents being shared online, stressing that he was never served any legal papers.

He criticised those advising Rosy Meurer, describing them as inexperienced individuals and unqualified practitioners who claimed to produce divorce documents overnight.

“I am 100% sure that individuals without proper experience in the media space are advising Rosy incorrectly, alongside legal practitioners who operate under a mango tree without due process and claim to produce divorce documents within 24 hours.”

Churchill questioned the authenticity of the supposed legal process and the alleged hearing dates, saying they were unrealistic within the Nigerian legal system.

He acknowledged that Rosy Meurer faced public criticism during their relationship but rejected the narrative that she stood by him in a way that should now be exaggerated, stating that another woman would have occupied the position if she were absent.

“I do not agree with the narrative that Rosy ‘stood by me’ in a way that should now be exaggerated. While I acknowledge that she faced public criticism, it is important to state that if she had not been there, someone else would have occupied that position in my life.”

The businessman explained that any woman entering a relationship with a man who already has a child must understand that co-parenting issues remain between the parents.

Olakunle Churchill speaks on Tonto Dikeh

Addressing the growing rumours that he might be returning to his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, Churchill provided fresh insights into their current relationship.

He disclosed that he and Tonto Dikeh have chosen to forgive each other for their past wrongs, adding that she is now in a better place.

He emphasised that matters involving his child with Tonto Dikeh were strictly between the two of them, and no third party should interfere.

“If Tonto offended anyone, it should be me alone and if I offended anyone, it should be Tonto. However, we have both chosen to forgive each other. I believe she has changed and is now in a better place.”

Churchill’s statement has now put a spotlight on the rumours, clarifying his stance on both his current relationship with Rosy Meurer and his past with Tonto Dikeh.

Read the full statement of Olakunle Churchill about Rosy Meurer and Tonto Dikeh below:

Tonto Dikeh shares prayer request with family photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh set social media abuzz with a post about her prayer request to God.

The mother of one shared her family portrait online alongside several prayer requests, with the estranged couple placing their hands on their son King Andre during his birthday celebration held a few months ago.

Fans reacted excitedly to the post, with some asking whether Churchill had proposed again based on the nature of her prayer points, while others expressed joy and prayed that she would reunite fully with her estranged husband.

Source: Legit.ng