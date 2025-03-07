Doyin Okupe: 10 Things About Late Former Presidential Spokesperson
- Doyin Okupe, a former spokesperson to two ex-presidents of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, has died at 72
- According to details that emerged, Okupe, who served as Peter Obi's presidential campaign director, died in the early hours of Friday, March 7
- However, 10 facts have been compiled about the late medical doctor who turned politician, and one of them is the fact that he died the same month he was born
Iperu, Ogun - Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, reportedly died on Friday morning, March 7, 2025, at the age of 72.
The former presidential aide served as a senior special adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and was Peter Obi's 2023 presidential campaign director-general in the 2023 elections.
Things about late Doyin Okupe
Below are 10 things about the late medical doctor who turned politician according to Vanguard:
- The late politician was born in Iperu in Ogun state. He attended St. Jude’s School, Igbobi College, and further his education at the University of Ibadan.
- Okupe worked at St. Nicholas Hospital and later co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre. He served as managing director of the medical facility.
- In 1983, late Okupe contested for the House of Representatives on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN). In the 1990s, became the national publicity secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also appointed him as special assistant on media and publicity. He also served under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as senior special assistant on public affairs in 2012.
- Okupe was detained under the regime of General Sani Abacha in 1996. He was subsequently disqualified from contesting in the primaries of the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) in 1998.
Okupe: Below are other things to know
- Over time, Okupe played key roles in the campaigns of Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki and Peter Obi. He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord Party and the Labour Party.
- The former presidential aide was probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2012, over some executed projects in Imo and Benue states.
- The late presidential aide was married to Aduralere Okupe and they were blessed with two kids.
- Okupe was one of the Nigerians affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and survived with his wife.
- Initially, he was Peter Obi's running mate, under the umbrella of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election and later stepped down following the nomination of a substantive vice presidential candidate.
Okupe speaks on Tinubu's tour
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been said to have travelled to the United Kingdom to avoid interference in his plan to reshuffle cabinet.
Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, defended the president's option of spending a two-week leave in the European country.
Okupe's position came amid criticism that the president should have stayed in the country to address the various economic issues Nigerians are facing.
