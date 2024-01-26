Professor Attahiru Jega has given his take on the failure and malfunction of the result viewing portal (IReV) during the 2023 elections

FCT, Abuja - Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Attahiru Jega has called for an investigation into the malfunction of the result viewing portal (IReV) during the 2023 elections.

Jega made this statement on Friday, January 26, during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television.

On February 25, 2023, the commission faced difficulties uploading presidential election results promptly on the portal, violating section 60 of the Electoral Act 2022.

The manual collation of results and the announcement of winners sparked protests from political parties.

Jega blames politicians for iREV malfunction

Jega suggested that despite INEC's efforts, there may have been interference from desperate politicians within the IReV system.

As quoted by The Cable, Jega said:

“If you ask my opinion, I feel very strongly that INEC needs to tell us more about what happened with the IReV.

“In fact, at one point, I was even calling for a thorough public inquiry about what happened with regards to IReV.

“I feel that something has happened, that in spite of the confidence and the very articulate manner the INEC chairman (Mahmood Yakubu) had spoken about the IReV, it then failed.

“I believe that some of our reckless politicians may have infiltrated it and truncated it but INEC will take the blame for that.”

After resolving the court cases, Jega emphasised that INEC must thoroughly investigate the IReV issues.

Jega rates 2023 general elections

In another similar report, Prof. Jega has given his candid thoughts about the 2023 general elections.

Jega said the 2023 general elections across the 36 states were “credible in many substantial aspects.”

He said politicians played a direct role in the areas where there were severe challenges and should be blamed for that.

