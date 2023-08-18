Former INEC chairman Professor Atttahiru Jega has accepted an offer to lead election observers in Zimbabwe

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of the Democracy Programme at the Carter Centre, David Carroll

Jega said it is an honour to lead the observer team while urging the political parties to show commitment to democracy

FCT, Abuja - A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Atttahiru Jega, will lead an international election observation mission to Zimbabwe for their forthcoming election.

The director of the Democracy Programme at the Carter Centre, David Carroll, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, August 17, The Punch reported.

Jega accepts offer to lead Zimbabwe election observer team

Carroll disclosed that Jega had accepted the offer to lead the observation team to Zimbabwe.

Jega said:

“It’s an honour to lead the centre’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s August 23 harmonised elections. I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates and voters, to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections.”

According to the statement, the core team of 8 international experts and two national experts is based in Harare, the Zimbabwe capital.

While 15 long-term observers arrived and were deployed throughout Zimbabwe in the first week of August.

Short-term observers will arrive on August 18 and be deployed around the country to observe polling, counting, and tabulation on election day.

