Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has rated the 2023 general elections

According to Jega, the 2023 general elections across the 36 states were “credible in many substantial aspects”

He said the areas where there were very serious challenges, politicians played a direct role and should be blamed for that

FCT, Abuja - Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Attahiru Jega, has reacted to the conduct of the 2023 general elections

Jega said the 2023 elections were not perfect but credible in many aspects, however, blame should be apportioned “appropriately”, Vanguard reported.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, November 27.

“I would say that, in many substantial aspects, it was credible.

“In areas where we have seen serious challenges that are avoidable and should have been avoided, I believe that to a large extent—and you asked me to be very frank with you—we have a tendency to heap blame on the leadership of an electoral management body, and I have had my own fair share of those kinds of blames.”

Speaking on areas that need improvement, said desperate politicians played a direct role in outsmarting INEC and its Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood.

“We should apportion blame appropriately. In a lot of the areas where there were very serious challenges, politicians played a direct role.

He added that:

“So, to my mind, really, it’s unfortunate that it has happened on the watch of Yakubu Mahmood, but it has happened not because—to my mind, I have no evidence that he is complicit in these things.”

