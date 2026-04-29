Eniola Sisialagbo became a topic of online debate after a bedroom video of her and her husband leaked online

Content creator Aunty Arike was among those who weighed in on the trending social media controversy

Arike shared her observations about the leaked clip, leaving many to also give their hot takes about it

Popular herb seller Eniola Sisialagbo is at the centre of online scrutiny after a private video involving her and her husband broke the internet.

The leaked clip quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Aunty Arike reacts as Eniola Sisialagbo’s leaked clip stirs social media controversy. Credit: @eniolasisalagbo

Source: Instagram

Among those who weighed in was TikTok content creator Aunty Arike.

The influencer expressed shock at the video and pointed out that the clip had three people involved instead of just Eniola and her husband.

Translating her words, she said:

“AAAh wow! I saw the leaked video. A husband, wife and a third party? Wow! What’s the bone of contention for recording the video, because a popular vendor in that video was the one who recorded the clip.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the businesswoman addressed the controversy in a Facebook post, where she admitted wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

This was after reports had earlier indicated that the clip, which allegedly showed Sisialagbo in a private situation with her husband and another woman, was first shared in a group chat before spreading across social media platforms.

The development drew criticism from online users, many of whom questioned her public image and influence.

Reacting to the backlash, the influencer acknowledged the incident and expressed regret.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity of the video circulating online, I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote.

She explained that the situation has taken a heavy emotional toll on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the clip surfaced.

According to her, the controversy has affected her sleep and appetite, leaving her distressed.

“This is a great phase for me and I pray for God forgiveness and my fans forgiveness. Please let’s move on pass this because this media is where I get little support to feed,” she added.

Sisialagbo further appealed to followers not to condemn her, stressing that her online presence is tied to her livelihood.

She pleaded for empathy, saying she was already dealing with the consequences privately.

“Please don’t condemn me or castigate me. I am already passing through a lot. I can’t eat or sleep for days even sleeping meds aren’t working for me any longer,” she wrote.

Social media erupts after the leaked clip involving Eniola Sisialagbo trends online. Credit: @eniolasisalagbo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Sisialagbo’s clip

Aunty Arike’s remarks have fueled further discussions online.

iam_cuteslim2 said:

"Who get the video , the hyping behind the video is too much I need to watch it."

therealolawunmi1 said:

"Make una help me with the video abeg."

kafilatmuritala80 said:

"Pls na only me remain in never see the video 🙄🙄 nje ari eni to le send e si mi 😀😀."

princess_adetorera_ayeni said:

"Sisi alagbo is women supporting women,,,,the only lady that watch and video her husband gbency another woman without been jealosy kudos to sisi alagbo%."

demeyingeorge said:

:Na only me never see am."

Kolu's bedroom tape with TikTok baddie leaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 35-second bedroom clip featuring Nigerian streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral.

In the footage, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

The video, posted on Thursday, March 26, drew thousands of reactions from netizens.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng