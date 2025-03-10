El-Rufai's Visits to Atiku, Aregbesola, Tunde Bakare, Heighten 2027 Speculations, Photos Emerge
- Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has again met with political leaders across different political parties, further fueling speculation about his future political plans
- El-Rufai's visit to Lagos and Abuja came days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna
- The former governor's latest trips have sparked speculations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, visited Rauf Aregbesola, a former Osun governor and ex-minister, in Lagos on Sunday, March 9.
El-Rufai also visited Pastor Tunde Bakare, a former presidential hopeful, in the colossal southern state.
In the same vein, after the breaking of the Ramadan fast on Sunday, March 9, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, received El-Rufai in Abuja.
2027: Top analyst reacts as Atiku breaks silence on reports of dumping PDP, “El-Rufai is a ruthless preacher”
Former governor of Adamawa state Jibrilla Bindow and businessman Musa Halilu Ahmed also met with the former vice-president.
Atiku said in a statement he signed with accompanying photos:
"Our robust discussions were the dessert of the meal (breaking of fast)."
Photos of El-Rufai's meeting with Aregbesola and Bakara can be found below:
El-Rufai's visit to Atiku, others: Nigerians react
Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to El-Rufai's meetings.
Legit.ng captured some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:
@Udoh_D wrote:
"Mallam is doing a lot of groundwork- very impressive."
@onomamien said:
"Fruitless effort. Tinubu will still be there till 2031."
@Fimilejoor222 tweeted:
"Politics in Naija. I don't understand, wasn't this El-Rufai working against Atiku for Tinubu so that Atiku will not become the president. Nawa oo..Somethings in Naija too much for my brain to comprehend."
El-Rufai visits Buhari in Kaduna
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence.
The visit comes amid recent political developments, including El-Rufai's criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies and his uncertain stance on supporting Tinubu in the 2027 elections.
El-Rufai's visit may have been a simple courtesy call to welcome former President Buhari back to his Kaduna residence from his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.