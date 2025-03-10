Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has again met with political leaders across different political parties, further fueling speculation about his future political plans

El-Rufai's visit to Lagos and Abuja came days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna

The former governor's latest trips have sparked speculations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, visited Rauf Aregbesola, a former Osun governor and ex-minister, in Lagos on Sunday, March 9.

El-Rufai also visited Pastor Tunde Bakare, a former presidential hopeful, in the colossal southern state.

In the same vein, after the breaking of the Ramadan fast on Sunday, March 9, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, received El-Rufai in Abuja.

Former governor of Adamawa state Jibrilla Bindow and businessman Musa Halilu Ahmed also met with the former vice-president.

Atiku said in a statement he signed with accompanying photos:

"Our robust discussions were the dessert of the meal (breaking of fast)."

Photos of El-Rufai's meeting with Aregbesola and Bakara can be found below:

El-Rufai's visit to Atiku, others: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians are reacting to El-Rufai's meetings.

Legit.ng captured some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:

@Udoh_D wrote:

"Mallam is doing a lot of groundwork- very impressive."

@onomamien said:

"Fruitless effort. Tinubu will still be there till 2031."

@Fimilejoor222 tweeted:

"Politics in Naija. I don't understand, wasn't this El-Rufai working against Atiku for Tinubu so that Atiku will not become the president. Nawa oo..Somethings in Naija too much for my brain to comprehend."

El-Rufai visits Buhari in Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence.

The visit comes amid recent political developments, including El-Rufai's criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's economic policies and his uncertain stance on supporting Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai's visit may have been a simple courtesy call to welcome former President Buhari back to his Kaduna residence from his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

