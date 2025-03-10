Adeseyi Ogunlewe, former Lagos lawmaker, has explained Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's major challenge in the Senate

In a trending interview, Ogunlewe maintained that Akpoti-Uduaghan's beauty is her problem but clarified that the sexual harassment claim is disturbing

Interestingly, Nigerians have taken to the social media platform X to share their views on Ogunlewe's assertion

Adeseyi Ogunlewe, former lawmaker, Lagos East Senatorial District, has explained how Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's beauty, has become a major problem for her.

Ogunlewe spoke when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV 'The Morning Show' on Monday, March 10.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom.

The controversy arose after an earlier dispute over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seating arrangement in the Senate, which escalated into a heated exchange.

Reacting on Monday, the former lawmaker said:

"For many men, it is almost impossible not to glance at Sen. Natasha when she passes by. It is a natural instinct for men to admire beautiful women. However, sexual harassment in Nigeria remains a significant issue."

Natasha saga: Nigerians react to Ogunlewe's statement

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;

@VincentAhonsi tweeted:

"That Senator @NatashaAkpoti is remarkably and strikingly beautiful isn't the problem. The problem is that Nigerian men need to appreciate that women are neither second-class humans in any way, nor are they created to be "taken" or "have" by any man at his pleasure."

@Inno4Chi tweeted:

"I watched the interview intoto. I understand baba Ogunlewe’s points. He belongs to the old guard.

"Natasha and many of us here are members of the avant garde. He did state a caveat multiple times which is that he isn’t a Psychologist. More important, he condemned the punishment from the Senate."

@elocefe tweeted:

"Admiration is free sexual harassment is a crime. You should learn to cope with it because it is her natural endowment. She shouldn't reduce her standard."

@GodSentMeToYou9 tweeted:

"Many men needs deliverance from the spirit of lust."

@Onyeani_Kalu tweeted:

"Are you confirming she was really Sexually Harassed?"

Watch the former lawmaker Ogunlewe's interview below;

Natasha vs Akpabio: Remi Tinubu speaks

In another report, Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, said that the Senate is a "matured" institution and should therefore be respected.

The president's wife was commenting on the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Akpabio.

Tinubu, a three-time member of the Senate, spoke on the need for women to assert themselves in leadership positions. She encouraged women to "raise themselves" and not allow men to speak to them disrespectfully.

