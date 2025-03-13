A vote of confidence has been passed on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Thursday, March 13, 2025

The vote of confidence in Akpabio was passed following a motion moved by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele

The Senate took the during plenary after suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reported Akpabio to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, United States

FCT, Abuja - The Senate on Thursday, March 13, 2025, passed a vote of confidence in its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio following the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that the senator representing Kogi Central was suspended for six months.

As part of the suspension, her salary, security details, and access to the National Assembly will be revoked. Her office will be locked, and her aides will not receive salaries.

The suspension follows a confrontation with Akpabio over the reassignment of her seat. She can only have the suspension lifted by submitting a formal apology to the Senate

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) moved the motion which was later seconded by Deputy Minority Leader, Olalere Oyewumi (Osun West).

As reported by The Punch, the vote of confidence in Akpabio was passed unanimously during plenary.

The Senate took the decision 48 hours after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York.

The suspended Kogi Central senator claimed she was suspended for raising allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Bamidele refuted claims that the Senate acted beyond its constitutional rights in suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, Channels Television reports.

The Senate leader noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension remains the only alternative to anarchy within the chamber.

“It was never an issue before us that any member of us was sexually harassed and we hold on to that point. We need to put the events of the last two weeks and concentrate. There is work before us and we have done everything possible, ensuring that the electoral reforms and others have legislative expressions.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate replied to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) over Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension.

The Senate said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour.

The chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, read the Senate's letter to the IPU.

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Women's Crusade for Good Governance reacted to Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's saga.

The women's group apologised to Senator Akpabio and Nigerians over Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct.

The group accused the Kogi Central senator of resorting to disruptive and crude behavior in the National Assembly.

Saraki reacts to Akpabio’s claim of alleged removal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, lashed out at Senate President Akpabio over his recent allegation.

Saraki accused Akpabio of politicising and trivialising the call for due process amid the harassment claims against him. He rubbished Akpabio's claim that some wanted him removed as Senate president because he hails from the Niger Delta region.

