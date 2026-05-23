Cooking gas prices soar to a new high per kilogram amid severe supply shortages across Nigeria

Nigerians turn to charcoal and firewood as cooking gas becomes increasingly unaffordable for households

Supply disruptions and crude oil volatility intensify economic pressures on Nigerian families already facing high costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households are facing fresh hardship as the retail price of cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), climbs to as high as N1,600 per kilogramme in several parts of the country.

The sharp increase comes amid worsening supply shortages at major depots, forcing marketers to raise prices and leaving consumers struggling to cope with rising energy costs.

Retail cooking gas prices hit new highs amid high crude prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The latest development has deepened concerns among millions of Nigerians already battling high food prices, transportation costs, and inflationary pressure.

LPG shortage triggers nationwide price surge

Findings from market surveys show that cooking gas prices have surged across Lagos and nearby states due to supply disruptions that have persisted for nearly two weeks.

Several depot operators reportedly ran out of stock, while the few still dispensing products raised prices in response to tight supply and rising operational costs.

Retailers now sell LPG at between N1,400 and N1,600 per kilogram, depending on location and availability.

Industry data from PetroleumPriceNG revealed that major operators recently significantly increased their ex-gantry prices.

Dangote Refinery adjusted its LPG price to N1,120 per kilogram from N1,035, while NAVGAS raised its rate to N1,200. Techno Oil increased its price to N1,275 per kilogramme, and Ardova sold at N1,065.

Large distributors such as Gasland have also pushed prices higher, with consumers paying as much as N1,400 per kilogram before transportation and retailer margins are added.

Crude oil volatility adds pressure

The rise in cooking gas prices comes despite a slight decline in global crude oil prices during the week.

As of May 22, 2026, Brent crude traded around $103.5 per barrel after previously reaching nearly $110. Murban crude sold at about $102.2 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at roughly $96.6.

Although prices dipped marginally from earlier highs, petroleum products in Nigeria have remained expensive due to supply challenges, foreign exchange pressure, logistics costs, and persistent market instability.

Energy analysts say LPG prices are heavily influenced by international market trends and exchange rates, making local consumers vulnerable to global oil market fluctuations.

Only a few depots still dispense products

Market sources disclosed that loading activities at many LPG depots have slowed significantly because of limited supply availability.

Reports indicate that Techno Oil was among the few depots still dispensing LPG as of Friday, May 22, with prices averaging N1,275 per kilogramme.

The prolonged scarcity has tightened supply chains across Lagos and neighbouring markets, forcing many retailers to ration products or temporarily halt sales.

Some marketers warned that prices could rise even further if supply conditions fail to improve in the coming days.

Nigerians resort to charcoal and firewood

With cooking gas prices hitting some of their highest levels in months, many families are now abandoning LPG and returning to alternative cooking methods such as charcoal and firewood.

Residents say the rising cost of refilling gas cylinders has become unbearable, especially for low-income households.

For many Nigerians, a standard 12.5kg cylinder refill now costs close to N20,000, placing additional strain on household budgets already stretched by economic hardship.

The growing reliance on firewood and charcoal has also sparked concerns among environmental advocates, who warn that increased dependence on traditional fuels could worsen deforestation and expose families to harmful indoor air pollution.

Cooking gas prices rise to a new high amid high crude prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As supply shortages persist and depot prices continue to rise, consumers fear that cooking gas may soon become unaffordable for millions of households nationwide.

Depot owners release new cooking gas prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the sharp rise in global crude oil prices is piling fresh pressure on Nigerian households, with the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, climbing steadily across the country.

Industry data shows that depot owners and marketers have again adjusted LPG prices upward as crude oil prices continue to soar amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route responsible for nearly 20% of global oil supply.

Recent market figures show Brent crude trading above $110 per barrel, while some Nigerian crude grades have climbed as high as $120 per barrel due to tightening global supply concerns.

Source: Legit.ng