Again, the Senate has dismissed any possibility of reversing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's six-month suspension, affirming that its decision aligns with the constitution

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also challenged the Federal High Court's jurisdiction over the case, insisting it's the Senate’s internal affairs and it should not be interfered with

Following the senate move, Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned the case until March 25, 2025, after confirming that all parties had been properly served with court documents

FCT, Abuja - In a significant twist on Monday, March 10, the Senate ruled out a reversal of the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

Senate Stands Firm on Natasha's Suspension

Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, in an interview with The Punch, on Monday, dismissed any pressure to reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasising that the legislative body would adhere strictly to its rules.

He said:

“There is no pressure anywhere that can take our eyes away from our noble statutes. The Senate will always regulate her conduct, as empowered in the Nigerian Constitution and as enshrined in our Standing Orders.”

Taking a rather evasive position, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, also asserted that:

“There is no pressure. Sometimes it is wisdom to allow time to heal wounds.”

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months for violating the Senate Standing Rules 2023 (as amended).

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during a visit to his home in Akwa Ibom.

The controversy arose after an earlier dispute over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seating arrangement in the Senate, which escalated into a heated exchange.

Natasha's suspension: Akpabio challenges court

Interestingly, Senate President Akpabio had contested the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to hear Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit challenging her suspension.

Through his legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Akpabio argued that the court had no authority to interfere in the internal affairs of the Senate, insisting that legislative matters should be resolved internally.

Legit.ng reported that the court adjourned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s case to March 25, 2025, after confirming that all defendants had been served.

Despite a prior court order restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the Senate suspended Senator Natasha for six months and gave a reason for its decision.

On Monday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s legal counsel requested an adjournment, the move was supported by other counsels.

As reported by The Punch, the Senate is set to resume plenary on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Akpabio hits back at Nigerians over Senate rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio criticised uninformed public commentary on Senate matters, urging Nigerians to understand the facts before making statements.

Akpabio defended the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that the suspension followed internal rules and procedures, and warned against misquoting Senate rules.

Niger Delta youth leaders, led by Jonathan Lokpobiri, voiced concerns over Senate developments but reaffirmed their support for Akpabio’s leadership.

