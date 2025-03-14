Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been warned against how to manage the sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said that it was revealed to him that the Senator's claim was meant to bring him down

The Senate president was then urged to find a way to solve the matter amicably to protect his image locally and internationally

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has told Senate President Godwill Akpabio to handle the sexual harassment allegations against him with utmost care, adding that it was revealed to him that the allegation was meant to bring him down.

The cleric in a trending video urged the Senate president to find a way to settle the matter amicably and protect his image locally and internationally. He warned that Senate President Akpabio might not be able to protect his image at the international level even if he was able to protect it in Nigeria.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has pointed an accusing finger at Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Ayodele's prophecy came amid Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's sexual harassment allegation against the Senate president. The senator and Akpabio have been making headlines for two weeks since she made the allegation on social media.

See the video of Ayodele here:

Natasha reported Akpabio to UN

On Wednesday, March 13, Senator Natasha reported Akpabio and the Senate at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a United Nations body, alleging that her suspension was undemocratic.

During the parliamentary session at the IPU meeting, Natasha, who was suspended over alleged violations of Senate standing rules, called for justice and asked the global democratic institutions to address what she described as political victimisation.

Senator Natasha recounted that she was at the parliament with a heavy heart while she apologised to her Nigerian counterparts. She noted that she was not there to bring shame to her country but to seek help for Nigerian women.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan alleged that Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha speaks on her suspension

She said she was illegally suspended on March 6, 2025, by the Senate because she submitted a petition on sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She added that she had hoped that submitting the petition would lead to a transparent investigation, but she was rather silenced and suspended.

Her statement reads in part:

“My suspension came with severe conditions: my security was withdrawn, my official vehicles and other entitlements were taken away, my salary was cut off, and I was barred from appearing near the National Assembly. For six months, I am not allowed to present myself as a senator, either locally or internationally."

See the video of Natasha's here:

Four times Natasha violated Senate standing rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was accused of violating the Senate standing rule consistently.

However, she claimed that her refusal to advance from Akpabio was the beginning of her challenges in the assembly.

While many called for a thorough investigation of the allegations, others have called for Senate orders to be respected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng