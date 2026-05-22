Troops arrest a 50-year-old woman suspected of aiding Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state

Kellu Abba was intercepted transporting supplies intended for her suspected terrorist son

Ongoing security operations in Lake Chad region maintain pressure on insurgent networks

Borno state - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a 50-year-old woman suspected of collaborating with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during a routine security operation in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources said the arrest was made at a military checkpoint on Wednesday morning, May 20, as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region.

Female ISWAP Collaborator Arrested in Borno as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Woman allegedly linked to suspected insurgent son

The suspect, identified as Kellu Abba, was reportedly intercepted while transporting items believed to be intended for a suspected terrorist.

According to security sources cited by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency platform focused on the region, she was allegedly on her way to deliver supplies to her son, identified as Modu Mustapha, said to be operating in the Dumba general area.

“The sources said the suspect, a Kanuri woman residing in Lawanti area of Baga town, was intercepted while allegedly conveying supplies to her son, identified as Modu Mustapha, a suspected terrorist operating within the Dumba general area,” Makama reported.

Items recovered during arrest

Security personnel reportedly found several items in her possession at the time of arrest.

“According to the sources, items recovered from the suspect included four ready-to-use supplementary food packs, two hijabs and one wristwatch,” the report stated.

The arrested woman is currently being held by the 196 Amphibious Battalion, where she is expected to undergo further interrogation and investigation.

“The military said the suspect was currently in the custody of the 196 Amphibious Battalion for further investigation and necessary action,” the publication added.

Security operations continue in Lake Chad region

Security sources noted that while the theatre of operations remains relatively calm, the situation is still unpredictable as troops maintain sustained pressure on insurgent elements.

They added that morale among deployed forces remains high as operations against terrorist networks continue across the region.

Coalition speaks on killing ISIS leader

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian civil society group, the National Coalition for Peace and Democracy, has said the killing of Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described as a senior commander within the Islamic State network, demonstrates that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations are becoming more effective.

The coalition made the assertion on Wednesday, May 20, during a press briefing in Abuja, where it assessed recent military operations in the country’s northeast and wider Lake Chad Basin.

Source: Legit.ng