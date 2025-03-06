The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports suggesting that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused him of sexual harassment

The controversy arose after a report stated that Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing Ekiti North, claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan previously accused Fayemi of sexual harassment

However, Fayemi’s media office clarified that Senator Fasuyi never made such a statement

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti state, has said Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, never accused him of sexual harassment.

A news platform published an alleged statement by Senator Cyril Fasuyi during the senate plenary on Wednesday, March 5.

According to the report, Senator Fasuyi purportedly claimed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously accused Fayemi of sexual harassment.

However, in a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, head of the Fayemi media office, the former governor stated that the report is “inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the actual comments” made by Fasuyi, who is also from Ekiti state.

Fayemi said what Fasuyi said was that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had, in the past, made false and defamatory claims against Fayemi when he served as minister of mines and steel development—specifically regarding issues related to the Ajaokuta Steel Company.”

The Punch quoted Fayemi as saying:

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—or anyone else, for that matter—has never accused Dr. Fayemi of any form of sexual misconduct. Dr. Fayemi has always upheld the highest standards of integrity in public service, and we strongly reject any attempt by the media to associate his name with baseless and damaging allegations.

“Furthermore, we wish to make it clear that Dr. Fayemi has no interest in being drawn into the ongoing controversy in the senate. His past engagements with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan were strictly professional, and any differences that arose were purely based on divergent policy perspectives, not personal grievances.”

Akpabio-Natasha saga

Recall one of Nigeria's most senior politicians, Godswill Akpabio, denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by a fellow senator.

Senate President Akpabio told his colleagues on Wednesday, March 5, that he had been raised very well by his late mother and had never harassed any woman.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in southern Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023.

She said Akpabio had taken her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband walked behind them, talking on his phone.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should "take care of him" if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the senate.

Akpabio’s wife defends husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio's wife, Ekaette Unoma, lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for accusing her husband of sexual assault.

Akpabio’s wife accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and creating content for personal gains.

The senate president’s wife described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

