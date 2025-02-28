Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Top Nigerian opposition figure, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 28, asked President Bola Tinubu to take the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio seriously.

Recall Legit.ng had reported how Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Atiku advises Tinubu and the senate to take Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegation against Senator Godswill Akpabio seriously. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the allegation during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, February 28.

The female senator detailed an incident from December 8, 2023, when she and her husband visited Akpabio’s residence in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state.

During the visit, she alleged that the senate president held her hand, led her around his house, and then made inappropriate advances towards her, even in her husband’s presence.

Following this encounter, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that her husband advised her against travelling alone or visiting the senate president’s residence.

The senator also recounted another incident where Akpabio allegedly suggested that she “take care of him” to ensure her motions were considered on the senate floor.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had also made allegations of harassment and intimidation within the senate.

She claimed that her privileges had been revoked and that she had been excluded from international events she was initially nominated for.

The senator believed these actions were parts of the efforts to suppress her voice in legislative discussions.

Not the first sexual harassment accusation against Akpabio

This is not the first time Akpabio will face sexual harassment allegations.

In 2020, Joy Nunieh, the former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Mrs Nunieh claimed that she slapped Akpabio in response to his sexual advances towards her.

However, Akpabio who was then minister for Niger Delta Affairs denied these allegations, describing them as “false, malicious, and libelous.”

Reacting to the sexual harassment allegation made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, Alhaji Atiku, a presidential hopeful wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Like millions of Nigerians, I watched with deep concern this morning as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raised serious allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and mistreatment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

"These allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

"The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it — especially its leadership — must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve.

"As the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character."

The former vice-president continued:

"Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women's advancement and, by extension, the nation's progress. Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.

"As the chief presiding officer of the Upper Chamber, the Senate President has a duty to champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation — not to be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles.

"The handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance."

Atiku concluded:

"I urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate itself to take these allegations seriously by ensuring a credible, transparent, and independent investigation.

"With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.

"This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect."

Akpabio’s wife defends husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpabio's wife, Ekaette Unoma, lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for accusing her husband of sexual assault.

Akpabio’s wife accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and creating content for personal gains.

The senate president’s wife described her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

