FCT, Abuja - Former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, has called on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to reconsider her legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, amid rising tensions within the red chamber.

Legit.ng recalls that the dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio escalated after a disagreement during plenary over seat placements. Following the heated exchange, Akpoti-Uduaghan was referred to the Senate ethics committee.

Days later, she filed a defamation suit over remarks allegedly made by an aide of the Senate President.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Saturday, Olujimi urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to withdraw the N100 billion defamation case she filed, expressing concern about the public image of women in leadership.

Olujimi cautions against emotionally unstable women

While acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, Olujimi stressed the importance of handling such disputes carefully, especially as it involves a high-ranking officer of the Senate, The Cable reported.

“I sincerely appeal to her to discontinue the court case. It's important that women in politics are not perceived as emotionally unstable.

“We must remain resilient and capable of managing difficult situations. Taking legal action against a presiding officer isn't ideal. Even though I understand her frustration, there are better ways to handle this. Withdrawing the case would be the best step forward," she said.

Investigation needed into harassment claims, says Olujimi

Olujimi also called for a proper probe into Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegations of sexual misconduct involving Akpabio, emphasizing the need for due process, Vanguard reported.

“These are serious allegations, and they deserve to be thoroughly investigated. Throughout my time in the 8th and 9th Senate, such incidents never occurred, and Senator Akpabio was respectful to all his female colleagues. That is why it is crucial to allow an investigation to uncover the truth," she said.

Senate seating dispute "shouldn't have escalated"

Reflecting on the dispute that erupted over seating arrangements, Olujimi said such adjustments are a regular part of parliamentary operations and should not have sparked such conflict.

She also noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan's demand for a live broadcast of her ethics committee hearing was unnecessary.

“Requesting a live airing of the hearing might be pushing it too far. These seating changes happen often. It’s unfortunate that it turned into a major disagreement," she said.

Olujimi described Akpabio as someone who often makes jokes, cautioning that his lighthearted remarks may sometimes be misinterpreted or poorly timed.

“He's known for his playful nature, often turning serious moments into jokes. But being too relaxed in sensitive situations can lead to misunderstandings and make one vulnerable," she added.

Saraki speaks on Akpabio, Natasha's saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for an open investigation in the saga between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Saraki urged the leadership of the Senate to subject both Akpabio and Natasha to the Senate disciplinary committee and make the investigation.

The former Senate called for respect for the Senate standing rules and the National Assembly as an institution.

Source: Legit.ng