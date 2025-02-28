Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, sparking widespread debate across Nigeria

Public reactions on social media range from calls for Akpabio’s resignation and an independent investigation to scepticism and dismissal of the allegation

As discussions intensify, many Nigerians question whether any meaningful action will be taken or if this will become yet another unresolved political scandal

Abuja, Nigeria - Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reactions after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment on February 28.

The allegation, which was made publicly, has sparked widespread debate, with many calling for an investigation while others remain sceptical.

Nigerians share their thoughts after Senator Natasha accused SP Akpabio of sexual harrassment. Photo credit: SenAkpabio/SenNatasha/X

Source: Twitter

Public outcry over sexual harassment allegation

Moses Ochonu, writing on Facebook, compared the situation to political scandals in the United States, referencing former U.S. President Donald Trump. He stated:

“I wanted to say something about Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s explosive allegation of sexual harassment against SP Godswill Akpabio but I remembered that Donald Trump, a man who confessed on tape to sexually harassing women and has been found liable for rape, is our president in America and the words returned to my belly. What’s going on in America is an all-purpose alibi and exculpatory factor for Nigerian political offenders.”

Similarly, Morris Monye, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), criticised the lack of accountability in Nigeria's political system, writing:

“Sen. Natasha is making very very serious allegations against Akpabio. In a sane society, Akpabio would first tender his resignation.”

Mixed reactions to the allegation

While some commentators expressed outrage, others questioned the validity of the accusation or downplayed its significance. Tony South, commenting on Facebook, wrote:

“Is there any law that stop Senator Akpabio from flirting?”

In contrast, X user Mister_Mash painted a cynical picture of how events might unfold, stating:

“Before you get your hopes high sha, 1- Nothing will happen to Akpabio 2- Natasha’s colleagues in the Senate & her party would be used to antagonize her. 3- Senators will get money. 4- Your noise on social media doesn’t matter, You are one scandal away from moving on. Enjoy!”

Calls for investigation gain momentum

Many voices online have called for an independent investigation into the allegations. Popular commentator Solomon Buchi voiced his support for Senator Natasha, declaring:

“A female senator, Natasha, just made grave allegations of sexual harassment against the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on national TV, and I believe her. I BELIEVE HER like mad. In a sane country, Godswill should tender his resignation tomorrow, but Nigeria is a den of corruption. I hope the family of Natasha is safe though.”

Another social media user, Ugwunna Ejikem, recalled previous accusations against Akpabio, writing:

“I was a HO in Uyo in 2017 when Akpabio was Senator, he was accused of sexual harassment by a ward secretary, in 2020 as a Minister he was accused of sexual harassment by Joy Nunieh then acting MD NDDC. No smoke without fire, I stand with Senator Natasha. Investigate Akpabio now.”

Demands for resignation and legal scrutiny

There have been increasing demands for Akpabio to step down from his position pending an inquiry. A user identified as Waspappping wrote:

“If Senator Natasha’s claim is true, Akpabio should resign as both Senate President and Senator.”

However, some individuals dismissed the allegation. Adahobehira, another X user, suggested that Akpabio’s remarks could have been misunderstood, stating:

“Senator Akpabio is known by some Nigerians as a person that likes to crack jokes. All this allegations can be treated as merely joking with Natasha in the law court.”

What Happens Next?

As public debate intensifies, it remains to be seen whether official action will be taken regarding the allegation. For now, the spotlight remains on both Senator Natasha and Senate President Akpabio as Nigerians await further developments.

7 things to know about Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his country home in Akwa Ibom.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS, the Kogi Central senator recounted the alleged incident, which she said took place in December, a day before both their birthdays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng