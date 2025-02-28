Senator Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan of Kogi Central has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio s5xually harassed her, adding that it was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator made the allegation while speaking on her challenges at the National Assembly on Arise TV on Friday morning, February 28.

Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has accused Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalled that the PDP senator recently had a heated argument with the Senate over sitting arrangement in the Upper Chamber, saying her seat was changed without her consent.

Following the argument, the Senator was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, for a disciplinary action to be taken against her.

The committee was chaired by Edo South Senator Neda Imaseun from the Labour Party. They have been given a two-week ultimatum to report back on their findings.

Senator Natasha was referred to the Senate committee after the matter was put into a voice vote following the lawmakers' visit to the controversies surrounding the issue. The lawmaker had filed a N100.3 billion fundamental human rights suit against the Senate President.

Speaking on sexual harassment, Senator Natasha narrated that it all started in December 2023 when the Senate President hosted senators at his country home in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, and he decided to walk with her at his private residence. However, her husband joined them in the company but was walking behind them.

