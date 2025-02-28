Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The wife of the Senate President, Unoma Akpabio, has lambasted Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for accusing her husband of sexual assault.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduagha alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting a motion on Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Senator Godswill Akpabio’s wife, Unoma, accused Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of maligning her husband. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

The Kogi Central lawmaker claimed that her challenges in the Senate began after she rejected Akpabio's alleged sexual advances, which resulted in her motions being repeatedly sidelined.

The allegations emerge just days after a heated Senate session in which Akpabio ordered security officials to remove Akpoti-Uduaghan from the chamber following a change of seat.

Reacting to the allegations, Akpabio’s wife accused Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and creating content for personal gains.

As reported by Arise TV, she said Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan maligned her husband with her sexual allegations.

The Senate President’s wife describes her husband as a disciplined and jovial person who is often misinterpreted.

Akpabio denies Natasha's sexual allegations

Senate President Akpabio denied the allegations of sexual harassment slammed against him by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Kogi Senator alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting her motions.

Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, dismissed the allegations, asserting they are "tissues of lies" and explained what led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent outburst.

Facts about Senator Natasha accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been trending for accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Natasha, a Ukrainian-Nigerian senator, has a rich background in law and politics, having been declared the legitimate winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election in 2023.

Her allegations come amidst a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered her removal from the chamber.

