“It Was a Trap”: Natasha Shares How Senators Warned Her Not to Challenge Akpabio over Seat Change
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has claimed that her colleagues in the Red Chamber warned her that the directive to change her seat in the Senate was a trap set against her
- The Kogi Central lawmaker revealed this on Friday during an interview on Arise TV, alleging that Senate President Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her
- Akpoti-Uduaghan further criticised Akpabio for preventing her from speaking under the "Order 10" before announcing her suspension from the chamber
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has revealed that her colleagues had warned her against challenging the change of seat at the Senate.
Senator Natasha alleges 'seat change' was a trap
Akpoti-Uduaghan said her colleagues who tried to give her an update told her, messaged her that the directive from the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, for her seat to be changed was only a trap.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator revealed this while speaking on her challenges at the National Assembly on Arise TV on Friday morning, February 28.
Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan alleged that Akpabio sexually harassed her, adding that it was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate.
Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.
"Akpabio shot himself in the foot," Natasha alleges
But speaking on Friday, during an interview with Arise Television, Senator Natasha said she was surprised and angry that such intimidation could occur within the Red Chamber.
Buttressing her point, The Kogi lawmaker Akpoti-Uduaghan said as far as she was concerned, Akpabio made a mistake by not allowing her speak on Order 10.
Senator Natasha stated thus:
"I was approached by a sergeant-at-arms in the Senate chamber who informed me that my seat had been changed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. This was news to me because I had attended the last session and had not been informed of any changes. Before the Senate President could announce my suspension, I needed to invoke Order 10, which serves as an SOS for Senators who feel their rights have been breached. The Senate President made a mistake by not allowing me to speak on that Order 10."
Akpabio denies Natasha's sexual allegations
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Akpabio has denied the allegations of sexual harassment slammed against him by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.
The Kogi Senator alleged that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting her motions.
Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, dismissed the allegations, asserting they are "tissues of lies" and explained what led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent outburst.
