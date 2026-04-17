Toyin Abraham has shared another post as Abike Shuga's allegations against her continued to make waves on social media

The Nollywood actress dropped a humorous post about her life since her movie Oversabi Aunty grossed N1 billion at the box office

Her comment, however, triggered reactions as many dragged Toyin Abraham while asking her to address the allegations against her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has humorously claimed that she hasn't rested since her recent film Oversabi Aunty grossed over N1 billion at the cinemas.

Recall that in January, 2026, Toyin set a record at the box office with her movie, making it the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham reflects on life as a box office queen. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The milestone also makes Oversabi Aunty the first Nollywood directorial debut to reach ₦1 billion.

Amid the intense public attention following social media influencer Abike Shuga's allegations against her, Toyin shared life has been different since her achievement at the box office.

"Ever since I made over 1B I never rest, na like this this level be?" She asked in a viral tweet.

Actress Toyin Abraham sparks reaction as she speaks about her achievements amid allegations. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's tweet is below:

Legit.ng recently reported that Abike Shuga shared the alleged action Toyin Abraham took against her after she promoted Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah movie.

According to Abike, after she posted the video promoting Funke's video, she received overwhelming messages from Toyin, which left her confused.

"She was angry, but she told me I could post once, she was cursing, I was confused, if she didn't give me go ahead, I wouldn't," Abike said.

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's comment

Reacting, some netizens accused Toyin of attempting to deflect from the allegations against her. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

TheAdjowa said:

"But agbalagba niyin now, e de behave Kilo funny, you never for once stopped your fans from bullying that girl, now she’s speaking her truth you are laughing??? Wetin bring 1B for this matter?"

slimberrii reacted:

"So you think this is all about the billion you used pity card to make alailojuti nie Toyin You saw for yourself how that girl was bullied by your fans and you never cautioned them but today she decided to tell her side of the story you are saying you made billion omoh oga ooo."

wendyvivian0210 commented:

"The kind of behavior to put up especially when one knows that he/she is at fault. It’s called minimization .you are doing all means to avoid that feelings of guilt .na guilty conscience dey worry you no be 1B."

Kemyma148144 said:

"Na level Funke Akindele dey since wey you and the rest wan kee her thank God you dey feel am now una no let Funke Akindele rest right from the day she reach 1b till this moment... You even write an epistle."

farryword commented:

"It's not easy to be big . The bigger you are the bigger the problem nah like that FUNKE AKINDELE too dey face am."

Toyin Abraham sparks debate over kneeling gesture

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin Abraham stirred reactions after a clip captured her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya at a party.

The actress attended a 70th birthday celebration where she greeted the couple in the traditional Yoruba way, an action that caught attention online.

While some praised her for respecting culture, others criticised her actions, but she later defended herself, saying she would always honour those who deserve respect.

Source: Legit.ng