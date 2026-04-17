Toyin Abraham has responded to her former mentee and influencer Abike Shuga's claim against her

The actress dismissed the claim as she shared an insight into how much upcomers are paid in the industry

Toyin Abraham's response to the claims comes after her fallout with colleague Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has responded to an allegation against her by influencer Olawuni Oluwapelumi Abike, popularly known as Abike Shuga.

Legit.ng previously reported that Abike, in a viral video, opened up about her fallout with Toyin.

Abike, however, caused a stir after she claimed she was paid just N50,000 for her appearance in Toyin's film Ijakumo, only to later discover that her scenes were removed from the final cut.

Toyin Abraham reveals Abike Shuga was paid N500k for her role in Malaika. Credit: toyinabraham/abikeshuga

Source: Instagram

She further compared the experience with projects she had done with Funke Akindele. She claimed that the actress paid between $600 and $800 for promotional work on projects, including She Must Be Obeyed.

Toyin Abraham speaks up after Abike Shuga's claim

Reacting via her official X handle on Friday, April 17, Toyin recalled how she supported Abike like a daughter by paying for her sewing machine.

She also confirmed paying N500k for Maliaka and N50k for two scenes in Ijakumo, which she said the director removed.

Defending herself, Toyin boasted that she was among those who would pay such an amount to an upcoming actress.

"I have made up my mind never to say anything cos I see her as daughter and I hope everyone remembers this whole thing started on Twitter while I paid for her machine, she was paid 500k for Malaika for an upcoming, nobody will pay such I beat my chest that I’m among those that will pay such, I won’t say anything may God bless everyone of us," Toyin Abraham wrote.

Toyin Abraham reveals she among the those who pay upcoming actress as high as N500k following Abike Shuga's allegations. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's new drama with Abike Shugar comes a few weeks after her fallout with another colleague, Funke Akindele, which sparked reactions online.

Toyin Abraham's tweet is below:

Reactions as Toyin Abraham responds to Abike Shuga's claim

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

IbizugbeN70131 said:

"You guys ehn, she did not play just few episodes o, like she was the lead role, why give a lead role to an upcoming , only to pay her that meagre amount of money, Omoo she said she stay on set for a month or two o, haba she said her influencing gig pay her more than that."

mandy_rachael reacted:

"But you watched as your fans kept bullying her for over 3 years for something she told you before doing, and you kept quiet."

Speakout24 commented:

"Most of us saw the rise of Abike on this same Twitter. Till when Toyin picked her as daughter. For her coming up with allegations against your character shows there is undertone squash beef she has with you. Its good coming out to clear the allegations

Mubion4 reacted:

"You should have cleared her name from onset now , upcoming wey dey collect 1m from movie production ,abegiii don't make this about you jhawe ,what you did was wrong ,talo ni mother ofo."

Toyin Abraham sparks debate over kneeling gesture

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham stirred reactions after a video showed her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya at an event.

The actress attended a 70th birthday celebration where she greeted the couple in the traditional Yoruba way, which drew mixed reactions online.

While some praised her for respecting culture, others criticised her actions, but she later defended herself, saying she would always honour those who deserve respect.

Source: Legit.ng