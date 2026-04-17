Sharafadeen Alli, the senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has officially announced his intention to join the 2027 governorship election race under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ali would be the third senator of the 10th National Assembly, who has made their interest known publicly in the 2027 governorship race. The first was Olamilekan Solomon, the senator representing Ogun West, and Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada of Nasarawa West. Both have been endorsed by their state governors.

Sharafadeen Alli joins 2027 governorship race in Oyo Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, Alli declared his intention at an event held in the Yemetu area of Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo on Friday, April 17. He maintained that his announcement came after due consultations with party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

He vowed that his administration would focus on key sectors, which included insecurity and education. He criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state and promised to address the lapses in governance.

Source: Legit.ng