Adamawa High Court suspends ADC congresses amid ongoing legal dispute

Justice Ahmed Isa orders status quo until further hearing on April 15, 2026

Factional state chairman Sheh, a .u Yohanna files suit leading to court intervention

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has ordered the suspension of ADC congresses in the state.

Justice Ahmed Isa gave the order following a suit filed by the factional state chairman, Shehu Yohanna.

The ADC Congress was scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A copy of the court order reads:

“Upon hearing Joshua Onoja Esq. in his submission and upon reading the affidavit of service of the processes of this court on the 1st defendant, deposed to by the Bailiff of this court, Abdulaziz Usman, it is my view that the 1st Defendant is deemed to have notice of the pendency of this suit.

Consequently, I hereby:

1. Order that parties in this suit should maintain. status quo until the determination of the Motion on Notice.

2. This order and the motion on notice shall be served on the Defendants for their immediate compliance.

3. The motion on Notice shall come up for hearing on 15/04/2026.”

Source: Legit.ng