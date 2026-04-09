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Just in: Court Suspends ADC Congresses in Atiku’s Home State, Details Emerge
Politics

Just in: Court Suspends ADC Congresses in Atiku’s Home State, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • Adamawa High Court suspends ADC congresses amid ongoing legal dispute
  • Justice Ahmed Isa orders status quo until further hearing on April 15, 2026
  • Factional state chairman Sheh, a .u Yohanna files suit leading to court intervention

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has ordered the suspension of ADC congresses in the state.

Justice Ahmed Isa gave the order following a suit filed by the factional state chairman, Shehu Yohanna.

The ADC Congress was scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A copy of the court order reads:

“Upon hearing Joshua Onoja Esq. in his submission and upon reading the affidavit of service of the processes of this court on the 1st defendant, deposed to by the Bailiff of this court, Abdulaziz Usman, it is my view that the 1st Defendant is deemed to have notice of the pendency of this suit.

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Consequently, I hereby:
1. Order that parties in this suit should maintain. status quo until the determination of the Motion on Notice.
2. This order and the motion on notice shall be served on the Defendants for their immediate compliance.
3. The motion on Notice shall come up for hearing on 15/04/2026.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Adamawa State
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