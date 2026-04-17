Budget Android phones can meet most students' needs, including online classes and communication

Entry-level Android phones offer strong all-round performance and handle basic tasks efficiently

Some mid-range options provide added features like better displays and cameras

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Students may not need high-end smartphones to manage school activities, as many budget Android devices now offer features suitable for studying, communication, and entertainment.

From attending online classes to running small businesses or staying active on social media, several affordable smartphones provide reliable performance without high costs.

Entry-level phones such as Redmi A3X and Tecno Spark Go handle basic tasks efficiently. Photo: SOPAPhotos.

Source: Getty Images

As compiled by Vanguard, below are some budget-friendly Android phones students can consider.

1. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a balanced option, offering 5G connectivity, solid battery life, and a bright display suitable for streaming lectures and multitasking.

2. Moto G

Recognised for its consistent performance and extended battery life, making it a dependable option for students who need all-day usage.

3. Samsung Galaxy A14

Comes with a spacious Full HD display and dependable battery capacity, ideal for taking notes, browsing, and media consumption.

4. Redmi A3X

A highly affordable choice that smoothly manages everyday activities such as calls, WhatsApp, and other lightweight applications.

5. Infinix Smart 9

Widely preferred by students due to its low cost and reliable performance for routine daily tasks.

6. Tecno Spark Go

Sleek and lightweight design at an affordable price—suitable for students seeking a simple yet contemporary smartphone.

7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Features a high-quality AMOLED screen and extended software updates, offering better long-term usability.

8. CMF Phone 1

Ideal for students interested in photography and fluid visuals, with a capable camera system and a 120Hz display.

9. Nokia G12 Lite

Built to last with a clean Android experience—perfect for those who value simplicity and minimal distractions.

10. Moto G Power 5G

Designed for intensive users, delivering outstanding battery performance that comfortably lasts through long academic days.

Some mid-range Android options provide added features like better displays and cameras. Photo: SOPAPhotos.

Source: Getty Images

Microsoft to shut down email app on Android

Microsoft has confirmed plans to shut down its Outlook Lite mobile application for Android users, with full shutdown scheduled for May 25, 2026. The development means users of the lightweight email app will lose access to their mailboxes after the deadline, as the company moves to consolidate services under its main Outlook Mobile platform.

According to reports by tech platform Neowin, the app will stop supporting mailbox access after the shutdown date. While the application may still open on devices, core features such as email access, navigation, and other in-app functions will no longer work.

The company is encouraging users to migrate to its primary email app, Outlook Mobile, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. Microsoft said users who switch will still have access to their emails, calendars, and attachments once they log in through the updated platform.

Source: Legit.ng