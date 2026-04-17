Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Top 10 Affordable Smartphones for Young Nigerians: Features, Prices, and What to Consider
Technology

Top 10 Affordable Smartphones for Young Nigerians: Features, Prices, and What to Consider

by  Oluwatobi Odeyinka
3 min read
  • Budget Android phones can meet most students' needs, including online classes and communication
  • Entry-level Android phones offer strong all-round performance and handle basic tasks efficiently
  • Some mid-range options provide added features like better displays and cameras

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Students may not need high-end smartphones to manage school activities, as many budget Android devices now offer features suitable for studying, communication, and entertainment.

From attending online classes to running small businesses or staying active on social media, several affordable smartphones provide reliable performance without high costs.

Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Moto G offer strong all-round performance.
Entry-level phones such as Redmi A3X and Tecno Spark Go handle basic tasks efficiently. Photo: SOPAPhotos.
Source: Getty Images

As compiled by Vanguard, below are some budget-friendly Android phones students can consider.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

1. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is a balanced option, offering 5G connectivity, solid battery life, and a bright display suitable for streaming lectures and multitasking.

2. Moto G

Recognised for its consistent performance and extended battery life, making it a dependable option for students who need all-day usage.

Read also

Shell announces 2026 graduate programme in Nigeria, invites applications

3. Samsung Galaxy A14

Comes with a spacious Full HD display and dependable battery capacity, ideal for taking notes, browsing, and media consumption.

4. Redmi A3X

A highly affordable choice that smoothly manages everyday activities such as calls, WhatsApp, and other lightweight applications.

5. Infinix Smart 9

Widely preferred by students due to its low cost and reliable performance for routine daily tasks.

6. Tecno Spark Go

Sleek and lightweight design at an affordable price—suitable for students seeking a simple yet contemporary smartphone.

7. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Features a high-quality AMOLED screen and extended software updates, offering better long-term usability.

8. CMF Phone 1

Ideal for students interested in photography and fluid visuals, with a capable camera system and a 120Hz display.

9. Nokia G12 Lite

Built to last with a clean Android experience—perfect for those who value simplicity and minimal distractions.

10. Moto G Power 5G

Designed for intensive users, delivering outstanding battery performance that comfortably lasts through long academic days.

Read also

Microsoft to shut down email app on Android: What users must do before deadline date

Android devices now offer features suitable for studying, communication, and entertainment.
Some mid-range Android options provide added features like better displays and cameras. Photo: SOPAPhotos.
Source: Getty Images

Microsoft to shut down email app on Android

Microsoft has confirmed plans to shut down its Outlook Lite mobile application for Android users, with full shutdown scheduled for May 25, 2026. The development means users of the lightweight email app will lose access to their mailboxes after the deadline, as the company moves to consolidate services under its main Outlook Mobile platform.

According to reports by tech platform Neowin, the app will stop supporting mailbox access after the shutdown date. While the application may still open on devices, core features such as email access, navigation, and other in-app functions will no longer work.

The company is encouraging users to migrate to its primary email app, Outlook Mobile, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. Microsoft said users who switch will still have access to their emails, calendars, and attachments once they log in through the updated platform.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwatobi Odeyinka avatar

Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.

Hot:
Tolani otedola Daydrian harding Wife swap Black actors Heidi grey