Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the allegations of sexual harassment slammed against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, alleged on Arise TV on Friday that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting her motions

Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, dismissed the allegations, asserting they are "tissues of lies" and explained what led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent outburst

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpabio vs Natasha: Senate President reacts to allegations

Akpabio reacts as senator Natasha alleged that he made sexual advances at her. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Natasha H Akpoti (Uduaghan)

Source: Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator made the allegation while speaking on her challenges at the National Assembly on Arise TV on Friday morning, February 28.

Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan alleged that Akpabio s5xually harassed her, adding that it was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate.

Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan openly challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the reallocation of her seat.

"Senator Natasha’s allegations are lies": Akpabio’s aide

Akpabio explains why Senator Natasha is reportedly attacking him and accusing him of sexual harassment. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the allegation in an interview with The PUNCH Online correspondent, the media consultant to the Senate President, Kenny Okulogbo, on Friday, described the allegations as "tissues of lies."

Okulogbo stated that the Kogi lawmaker is angry because she was removed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content

He said:

“All that Senator Natasha said are all tissues of lies. She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

“The Senate President will respond. We will make an official statement soon.”

Natasha vs Akpabio: Kogi caucus takes action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Akpabio over the sitting arrangement was condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.

Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.

The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng