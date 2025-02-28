BREAKING: Akpabio Reacts As Natasha Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
- Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the allegations of sexual harassment slammed against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
- Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, alleged on Arise TV on Friday that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her in exchange for supporting her motions
- Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, dismissed the allegations, asserting they are "tissues of lies" and explained what led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recent outburst
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reacted to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the federal lawmaker representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.
Akpabio vs Natasha: Senate President reacts to allegations
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator made the allegation while speaking on her challenges at the National Assembly on Arise TV on Friday morning, February 28.
Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Usuaghan alleged that Akpabio s5xually harassed her, adding that it was the beginning of her challenges in the Senate.
Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.
Akpoti-Uduaghan openly challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the reallocation of her seat.
"Senator Natasha’s allegations are lies": Akpabio’s aide
Reacting to the allegation in an interview with The PUNCH Online correspondent, the media consultant to the Senate President, Kenny Okulogbo, on Friday, described the allegations as "tissues of lies."
Okulogbo stated that the Kogi lawmaker is angry because she was removed as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content
He said:
“All that Senator Natasha said are all tissues of lies. She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.
“The Senate President will respond. We will make an official statement soon.”
Natasha vs Akpabio: Kogi caucus takes action
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan's outburst against Akpabio over the sitting arrangement was condemned by his colleagues from Kogi state.
Senator Jibrin Isah of Kogi East and Karimi Sunday Steve (Kogi West) who spoke on the matter later in the day noted that the change in her seat was due to the defection of two senators.
The Kogi senators then begged Akpabio and the senate leadership not to take any disciplinary action against her and promised to counsel her on Senate standing orders.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.