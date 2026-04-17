NCAT urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act on US Congresswoman Kimberly Daniels’ recommendation to sack or redeploy Defence Minister Bello Matawalle

NCAT Convener Marvin Ibe backed the assessment report, citing allegations linking Matawalle to bandits during his tenure as Zamfara governor

The coalition called for urgent action to restore public confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

A civil society group, the National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act on recommendations by US Congresswoman Kimberly Daniels.

Recall that the US lawmaker called for the removal or redeployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Insecurity: Tinubu Told To Listen to US Lawmaker Who Demanded Immediate Sack of Defence Minister

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, April 17, NCAT Convener, Marvin Ibe, said the group aligned fully with the assessment report attributed to the US lawmaker, insisting it was in Nigeria’s best interest.

“We have observed with kin interest, the accusations and counter accusations of the Honourable Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle over his relationship with bandits during his days as the executive Governor of Zamfara State,” Ibe said.

Calls for urgent action to restore public confidence

The coalition stressed that restoring trust in Nigeria’s security architecture was critical, noting that both citizens and international partners must have confidence in the country’s defence leadership.

According to Ibe, “to an extent, videos of his former aides testified his close relationship with bandits including negotiation for ransom payment and other gifts showered on terrorists which makes him a sympathizer.”

He added that the recommendation by Daniels reflected deeper concerns about internal threats to national security.

“The sad reality is the position of Representative Kimberly Daniels who asserts that the greatest form of terrorism is the homegrown familiar enemies… when the people you trust to protect you work undercover with those who want to harm you, it must be devastating,” he said.

Group endorses sack or redeployment of minister

NCAT called on the President to either remove or reassign Matawalle, arguing that public confidence in the minister had been significantly eroded.

“To this end, we totally align ourselves with the position of Kimberly Daniels and call for immediate sack or redeployment of Bello Matawalle from the Ministry of Defense.

“It is widely believed that the people no longer have confidence in him because of his past relationship with bandits and lack of prerequisite experience to manage the Nigeria Ministry of Defence," Ibe stated.

Concerns over intelligence and global perception

The group also warned that doubts surrounding leadership could undermine intelligence operations and Nigeria’s standing among global partners.

“We understand that America does not just speak, once it speaks, it act… sharing this intelligence with us has help to reshape the security apparatus of the Tinubu's administration,” Ibe said.

He further criticised attempts to dismiss the report, describing such reactions as counterproductive.

“We view it as disservice for any Nigerian to go against this report as it is a unique intelligence that could reshape the entire war against terrorism,” he added.

Tinubu urged to act swiftly

The coalition concluded by calling on President Tinubu to take decisive steps, including broader actions against terrorism financing.

“We… heartedly endorsed the entire report of Kimberly Daniels and call on President Tinubu to act fast before it's too late. Mr President must wake up to this call and do the needful before the country is overrun by the enemies within,” Ibe said.

He also urged the government to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute those funding terrorism, stressing that such measures would help curb insecurity across the country.

Nigerians abroad drum support for Matawalle

Nigerians in the United States have criticised remarks by a US lawmaker, remove the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Nigerians described the intervention as “ill-informed, externally influenced, and injurious to the country’s sovereignty.”

Source: Legit.ng