Senator Natasha Akpoti confronted Senate President Godswill Akpabio over a sudden seat reassignment, refusing to be silenced

The clash reignites concerns over Akpabio’s leadership style, with critics recalling past incidents of strong-arm tactics

Many Nigerians praise Akpoti’s resilience, viewing the incident as a reflection of gender challenges in Nigerian politics

FCT, Abuja - A heated exchange unfolded in the Senate on Thursday, February 20, as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central confronted Senate President Godswill Akpabio over what she described as an attempt to silence her.

Senator Natasha challenges Seat Change

The confrontation began when Senator Natasha protested the sudden reassignment of her seat without prior notice.

As she voiced her objections, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno, raised a point of order, questioning her seating position. The move appeared to be a coordinated effort to undermine her, but Natasha stood her ground.

“I will not be silenced. I was elected to represent my people, and I will not allow anyone to intimidate me," she declared firmly.

Akpabio’s leadership style under scrutiny

This is not the first time Akpabio has faced accusations of using strong-arm tactics in the Senate. Last year, he sparked controversy when he dismissed Senator Natasha with a remark likening the Senate’s decision-making process to a nightclub setting, The Punch reported.

"You see, Senator Natasha, in the chamber, you have to be recognised before you speak. We’re not in a nightclub," Akpabio had said.

Supporters Applaud Natasha’s Courage

Following Thursday’s incident, many Nigerians have praised Senator Natasha for standing her ground.

A political analyst, Abdul Musa, commented,

“Her resilience in the face of intimidation shows her dedication to democratic principles and representation.”

Her supporters argue that the incident highlights a broader issue of gender dynamics in Nigerian politics, where female lawmakers often face undue challenges.

Despite the controversy, Senator Natasha remains a strong advocate for her constituents, particularly in infrastructure development for Kogi Central. Her refusal to be sidelined has solidified her position as one of the most vocal lawmakers in the Senate.

