Omotola Jalade recently went down memory lane while filming her movie, Mother’s Love

She shared a video of herself in the hospital while working and spoke about what she went through during that period

Her post left many emotional as fans congratulated her for making it through and praised her strength

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared a video of what she went through while working on her movie, Mother’s Love.

A few weeks ago, the mother of four released a movie that sparked controversy over comments she made about dancing to promote films.

Reactions as Omotola Jalade recounts ordeal filming Mother’s Love. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, she said she was clearing her phone when she came across a video of herself in the hospital.

In the clip, she had just undergone surgery and was recuperating while speaking about her experience with those around her.

Omotola speaks about her ordeal while filming

Sharing her ordeal, Omotola Jalade noted that she went through a lot and insisted that her film must succeed and reach global audiences.

She added that the devil tried to stop her, but God did not allow it. The movie star also said she was badly sunburnt while working and shared clips showing how she looked at the time.

Omotola Jalade speaks about her movie, Mother's Love. Photo credit@realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola questioned whether she was a white woman could have gone through such an experience. She added that what does not kill a person makes them stronger.

According to her, after her surgery, the first person she texted was her editor, who responded by telling her to put the phone away and focus on recovery.

Fans praise Omotola over video and film

Reacting, fans appreciated her effort and thanked God for her recovery after the surgery.

Those who were unaware that it was an old video also praised her resilience, noting that many people go through similar struggles, as success does not come easily.

They prayed for the actress's good health and long life, describing her as a legend and a fighter. Others also asked about her upcoming projects while wishing her well in her career.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Ekeinde's video

Fans reacted after Omotola shared an old video of her post-surgery in the hospital. Here are some comments about it below:

@esteae said:

"Love you legend, may your years be long and healthy."

@bns.promotions.uk wrote:

"It end in praise, hallelujah. Legend, thank God for his faithfulness."

@sabinelamericaineofficial wrote:

"Glory to God for your health and your strength, Mom. You are a true fighter. May the hand of God always be with you. I love you!"

@rankinsoguara stated:

"Glory to God Ma'am. Thank God for life."

@coryn_eli commented:

"I’m glad u out and I know recovery will be quick!!! Get well soon legend!"

Omotola, husband go on a date

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jalade Ekeinde whether of her fans, as she shared lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on a date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married. She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Her followers took to the comment section to wish them well and to pray for their kind of marriage. Some commented on how the two love each other so well.

Source: Legit.ng