Natasha, a Ukrainian-Nigerian senator, has a rich background in law and politics, having been declared the legitimate winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election in 2023

Her allegations come amidst a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered her removal from the chamber

Kogi, Nigeria - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his country home in Akwa Ibom.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS, the Kogi Central senator recounted the alleged incident, which she said took place in December, a day before both their birthdays.

Natasha: 7 Things to Know About Ukrainian-Nigerian Senator Accusing SP Akpabio of Sexual Harassment

Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate, where Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.

Here are 7 things to know about the Senator:

1. Early life and background

Natasha Hadiza Akpoti was born on December 9th, 1979, at the Maternity Hospital Ilorin, Kwara state (now University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital). She is the second of four children and the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother. Her parents met in the Soviet Union, where her father was a foreign medical student on scholarship at the Bolomolets Medical University, Ukraine.

2. Education

Natasha spent her formative years in Okehi and neighbouring towns. She attended Christ the King Nursery and Primary School in Okene, Kogi state, and later went to Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Oboroke, for her junior secondary education. She completed her senior secondary schooling at Federal Government College Idoani, Ondo state, where she served as Head Girl.

3. University and early career

Barely three weeks after losing her father, Natasha gained admission to the University of Abuja to study law. She got married at 19 and had her first son, Daniel, shortly after. In 2004, she proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2005. She later earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Dundee in Scotland, UK, in 2012.

4. Political career

Natasha contested for the senatorial seat under the PDP in the 2023 elections, narrowly losing to her opponent by 369 votes. However, on September 6, 2023, she was declared the winner by the election tribunal, and the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld this decision on October 31, 2023.

5. Personal life

Natasha is known for her resilience and determination. Despite facing numerous challenges, she has remained committed to her goals and continues to inspire many with her story of perseverance and dedication.

Natasha breaks silence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, the senator representing Kogi Central, has expressed the readiness while speaking on the reactions that followed her recent face-off with Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate and other events in the Red Chamber.

The senator made this known in a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, February 27. She was commenting on a petition filed against her by a northern youth group, which was directed to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

