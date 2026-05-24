The 2025/26 Premier League season has been concluded with Arsenal as champions for the first time in 22 years

West Ham beat Leeds United 3-0, but it was not enough as they joined Burnley and Wolves as the relegated teams

Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City, which won the EFL Championship playoff, are the promoted teams

The 2025/26 Premier League season has been concluded with all final matches held simultaneously across multiple stadiums in England.

Champions Arsenal wrapped up their season with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before celebrating their trophy lift afterwards.

Arsenal lift the Premier League title. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in Pep Guardiola’s final match in charge at Etihad, while Liverpool played 1-1 against Brentford in Mohamed Salah’s final game.

Relegated teams Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers shared points at Turf Moor with a 1-1 draw, with West Ham joining them to complete the trio.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton 1-0 to avoid relegation, and West Ham beat Leeds United 3-0, but it was not enough, and they will play Championship football next season.

Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0, while Fulham beat Newcastle United 2-0. Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth share points at the City Ground.

There will be no European football for world champions Chelsea next season after losing 2-1 to Sunderland, who secured Europa League in their first season back in the top-flight.

Premier League honours roll

Arsenal win the title after finishing with 85 points, seven ahead of second-placed Manchester City in Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool will represent England in the UEFA Champions League next season.

AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will play in the Europa League, and Crystal Palace could join them if they win the Conference League final.

Brighton and Hove Albion will enter the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification round after pipping Brentford on goal difference.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United were relegated, while Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City were promoted.

Premier League individual awards

As noted by arsenal.com , David Raya completed a hat-trick of Premier League Golden Gloves after winning it for the third consecutive time with 19 clean sheets

David Raya wins three consecutive Premier League Golden Glove. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland won his third Premier League Golden Boot in four seasons after scoring 27 goals this season.

As noted by Premier League, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a double award winner after winning the Playmaker Award with 21 assists, a new record, and was also named the Player of the Season.

Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly was named the Young Player of the season, while the Manager of the Season has not been announced.

Premier League prize money

Legit.ng previously analysed the Premier League prize money after the season was concluded with Arsenal as champions for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners will pocket about £175 million, while relegated teams will pocket nothing less than £109 million showcasing how lucrative the Premier League is.

Source: Legit.ng