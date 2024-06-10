The Federal Government has unveiled a detailed schedule for this year's Democracy Day celebrations

The events, which include a youth conference and a grand parade at Eagle Square, aim to celebrate Nigeria's democratic journey

Only accredited Villa correspondents will be allowed to cover the events, with further updates promised as the celebrations approach

The Federal Government has announced a series of events to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, marking a significant celebration of Nigeria's democratic journey.

The detailed schedule was released on Sunday through a notice issued by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Tinubu is expected to grace the rand celebration at the Eagle Square on Wednesday. Image: Fb/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The celebration is set to commence on Tuesday, June 11, with a symposium at the State House Conference Centre, located within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This event is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM and is expected to draw a host of dignitaries and thought leaders who will engage in discussions centered around Nigeria's democratic progress and future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following the symposium, the day’s events will continue with a youth conference at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, at 6:00 PM. This conference aims to involve the youth in the democratic discourse, providing a platform for young Nigerians to voice their perspectives and contribute to national development discussions.

On Wednesday, June 12, the festivities will be highlighted by a grand parade at Eagle Square, Abuja, starting at 8:00 AM. The parade is anticipated to be a display of national pride, featuring various military and civilian contingents showcasing their discipline and patriotism.

The Democracy Day celebrations will conclude with a formal dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6:00 PM. This event will be attended by government officials, dignitaries, and other invited guests, capping off the two-day celebration with a tone of reflection and forward-looking optimism.

“The programmes lined up for the celebration include a symposium on Tuesday, June 11, at 9:00 AM at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Later that day, a youth conference will be held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, at 6:00 PM. A grand parade will take place on Wednesday, June 12, at 8:00 AM at Eagle Square, Abuja, followed by a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 6:00 PM,” the notice detailed.

Entrance strictly by invitation

The Federal Government has specified that only accredited Villa correspondents will be granted access to cover the events held at the Presidential Villa.

This measure is aimed at ensuring proper security and smooth coordination of media activities during the high-profile events.

Further updates and detailed information about the Democracy Day celebrations are promised to be provided as the date approaches, ensuring that all stakeholders and participants are well informed about the proceedings.

June 12: “Our Democracy Is Deeply Troubled”, Says Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, says Nigeria's present-day democracy does not reflect the plan of its founders.

Obi made this known on Monday, June 12, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians and his supporters.

The former Anambra state governor noted that there is still hope, and he still believes in a better Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng