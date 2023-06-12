The history of Nigeria cannot be told without mentioning June 12, a significant date that reshaped the nation's trajectory, making it an iconic date that will forever hold a special date in the hearts of every Nigerian.

It marks Nigeria’s pathway to struggle for democracy, after decades of being under the rule of military juntas and dictators.

On June 12, 1993, General Ibrahim Babangida, annulled the presidential election won by MKO Abiola. Photo Credit: STR/AFP, Francois-Xavier HARISPE/AFP and PA Images

In this piece, we will explore five reasons why June 12 is significant in Nigeria's history.

1. The 1993 Presidential Election

On June 12, 1993, Nigeria held its presidential election, which is widely regarded as one of the fairest and freest in the country's history. The election witnessed a remarkable turnout of voters across ethnic, religious, and regional lines.

The late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, a prominent businessman, emerged as the clear winner, receiving massive support from Nigerians who believed in his vision for a better Nigeria.

2. Symbol of Unity

Before the advent of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima’s same-faith ticket approach in the build-up to a presidential election, MKO Abiola was the first Nigerian politician to adopt this approach.

Abiola selected an ex-diplomat and former Chairman of his party from the north-east, Baba Gana Kingibe as his running mate.

But what made the difference in the case of Abiola and Kingibe was Nigeria’s unity that cuts across ethnic, religious, and regional boundaries. Millions of Nigerians set aside their differences to cast their votes for a leader they believed would bring positive change.

This unity demonstrated the shared aspirations and desire for a more democratic and prosperous nation, reinforcing the significance of June 12 as a symbol of national unity.

3. Struggle for Democracy

The annulment of the June 12 election by the military regime led by General Ibrahim Babangida sparked widespread protests and civil unrest across the country. Nigerians from all walks of life took to the streets, demanding the recognition of their democratic choice.

The struggle that ensued became a defining moment in Nigeria's history, highlighting the people's unwavering commitment to democracy and their determination to hold their leaders accountable.

4. The Role of Chief MKO Abiola

Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12 election, became a symbol of resistance and democracy.

He stood as a charismatic figure, rallying Nigerians to fight for the actualization of their democratic rights.

His imprisonment and eventual death in custody further fueled the resolve of the Nigerian people.

