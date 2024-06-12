President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a list of Nigerian heroes of democracy in celebration of June 12

Tinubu mentioned Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Pa Alfred Rewane and many others

He said the sacrifices they made and their precious gift can never be repaid and neither shall it be forgotten

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the celebration of another Democracy Day, on June 12, 2024.

Tinubu said that while 2024 marks Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, great heroes and heroines paid the ultimate price with their lives.

He stated this during his Democracy Day speech on Wednesday morning, June 12.

In the Democracy Day speech shared by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, Tinubu released Nigeria’s heroes of democracy.

Nigerian heroes of democracy

Tinubu released the following names:

Chief MKO Abiola

Kudirat Abiola

General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua

Pa Alfred Rewane

Chief Anthony Enahoro

Chief Abraham Adesanya

Commodore Dan Suleiman

Chief Arthur Nwankwo

Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

Chief Frank Kokori

Chief Bola Ige

Chief Adekunle Ajasin

Chief Ganiyu Dawodu

Chief Ayo Fasanmi

Chief Gani Fawehinmi

Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti

Chima Ubani

General Alani Akinrinade

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi

Professor Wole Soyinka

Chief Ralph Obioha

Chief Cornelius Adebayo

Olisa Agbakoba

Femi Falana

Abdul Oroh

Senator Shehu Sani

Governor Uba Sani

Chief Olu Falae

Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Opadokun.

The statement partially reads:

"We lost great heroes and heroines along the way. In this struggle, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, the most significant symbol of our democratic struggle, his wife, Kudirat, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among others sacrificed their very lives.

"They bravely surrendered their futures, so that our nation might have a better one.

"The sacrifices they made, and the precious gift brought about by their selfless devotion can never be repaid. Neither shall it be forgotten.

