June 12: From MKO Abiola to Shehu Sani, Tinubu Releases List of Nigerian Heroes of Democracy
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a list of Nigerian heroes of democracy in celebration of June 12
- Tinubu mentioned Chief MKO Abiola, Kudirat Abiola, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Pa Alfred Rewane and many others
- He said the sacrifices they made and their precious gift can never be repaid and neither shall it be forgotten
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the celebration of another Democracy Day, on June 12, 2024.
Tinubu said that while 2024 marks Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, great heroes and heroines paid the ultimate price with their lives.
He stated this during his Democracy Day speech on Wednesday morning, June 12.
In the Democracy Day speech shared by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, Tinubu released Nigeria’s heroes of democracy.
Nigerian heroes of democracy
Tinubu released the following names:
- Chief MKO Abiola
- Kudirat Abiola
- General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua
- Pa Alfred Rewane
- Chief Anthony Enahoro
- Chief Abraham Adesanya
- Commodore Dan Suleiman
- Chief Arthur Nwankwo
- Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife
- Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu
- Chief Frank Kokori
- Chief Bola Ige
- Chief Adekunle Ajasin
- Chief Ganiyu Dawodu
- Chief Ayo Fasanmi
- Chief Gani Fawehinmi
- Chief Olabiyi Durojaiye
- Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti
- Chima Ubani
- General Alani Akinrinade
- Professor Bolaji Akinyemi
- Professor Wole Soyinka
- Chief Ralph Obioha
- Chief Cornelius Adebayo
- Olisa Agbakoba
- Femi Falana
- Abdul Oroh
- Senator Shehu Sani
- Governor Uba Sani
- Chief Olu Falae
- Chief Ayo Adebanjo
- Chief Ayo Opadokun.
The statement partially reads:
"We lost great heroes and heroines along the way. In this struggle, the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, the most significant symbol of our democratic struggle, his wife, Kudirat, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among others sacrificed their very lives.
"They bravely surrendered their futures, so that our nation might have a better one.
"The sacrifices they made, and the precious gift brought about by their selfless devotion can never be repaid. Neither shall it be forgotten.
