Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) said his junta saved Nigeria from chaos by annulling June 12 election

A business mogul and philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), was believed to have won the election

IBB, however, said on Friday, August during an interview that there would have been a violent coup if the election was not annulled

Minna, Niger - Twenty-eight years after he annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election, a former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has finally explained his roles in the annulment.

The presidential election was adjudged the most credible, freest and fairest poll in the history of Nigeria's politics.

Former Military President Ibrahim Babangida has revealed why he annulled June 12 election. Credit: Bala Muhammed.

Legit.ng gathered that the election was contested between Chief Moshood Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bashir Tofa of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC).

In an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Friday, August 6, Babangida, stated that if he had not annulled the election, a violent coup d’etat would have happened.

He said:

“If it materialised, there would’ve been a coup d’etat — which could have been violent. That’s all I can confirm. It didn’t happen thanks to the engineering and the ‘maradonic’ way we handled you guys in society. But that could’ve given room for more instability in the country.”

The former head of state said there was pressure on his junta within and outside the military to nullify the election for that reason.

He added:

“Both. The military can do it because they have the weapons to do it, and others (civil society groups) can use agitation."

Former Military President IBB rules out Atiku, Tinubu from 2023 race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar's ambition to become president in 2023, might have hit the wall.

It was reported that urged Nigerians not to vote for anybody who is above 60 years of age as the president in the next general election.

Babangida, who said the nation is endowed with both human and natural resources, hinted at a few individuals he said were in their 60s, who had the capacity to become president and could effectively run the country.

IBB said one of the reasons Nigeria has refused to progress and achieve the dreams of the founding fathers was because Nigerians no longer believed in the future of their own country.

