Tinubu Announces 13 New Appointments, Full List Emerges
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Saviour Enyiekere as the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC)
- The decision is intended to mark a significant step in strengthening the administration of Nigeria’s legislative body
- Enyiekere, an environmental specialist and former deputy chief of staff to the senate president, will serve a five-year renewable term
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved Saviour Enyiekere's appointment as chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.
This update was given on Thursday, February 20, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons.
Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the senate president.
President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.
The 12 members are:
North-central
- Mark Hanmation Tersoo
- Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun
South-south
- Patrick Giwa
- Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong
North-west
- Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi
- Yusuf Tabuka
North-east
- Aminu Ibrahim Malle
- Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud
South-west
- Taiwo Olukemi Oluga
- Afeez Ipeza-Balogun
South-east
- Nnanna Uzor Kalu
- Festus Ifesinachi Odii
The statement from the presidency noted that, like the chairperson, members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng understands that the new appointees would have to wait for their confirmation by the senate.
President Tinubu is expected to forward the names of the nominees for screening.
Nigerians react to Tinubu's fresh appointments
Nigerians are sharing their thoughts following President Tinubu's latest round of appointments.
Legit.ng captures some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:
Ajibola Ololade wrote:
"Congratulations to the appointees. I strongly believe our own appointment will come."
@AdelabuMustaph2 commented:
"My name no dey there. Baba should share this thing reach my side so that I can contribute to the nation development positively."
@twon_brass complained:
"A member from the south south and the chairman of the commission are from the same state. So of the three slots for the south south, two are from the same state. It's well."
Tinubu appoints head of aviation college
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Danjuma Adamu Ismaila as Rector and Chief Executive of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.
This was made known in a recent statement signed by Onanuga.
According to the statement, Ismaila, an expert in air transportation management, transport economic policy, and aviation security, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Physics in 1989.
