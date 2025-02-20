President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Saviour Enyiekere as the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved Saviour Enyiekere's appointment as chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

This update was given on Thursday, February 20, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the senate president.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The 12 members are:

North-central

Mark Hanmation Tersoo

Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

South-south

Patrick Giwa

Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong

North-west

Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi

Yusuf Tabuka

North-east

Aminu Ibrahim Malle

Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud

South-west

Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

South-east

Nnanna Uzor Kalu

Festus Ifesinachi Odii

The statement from the presidency noted that, like the chairperson, members of the commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.

The Tinubu administration in Nigeria has vowed to strengthen governance and administrative oversight within the legislative branch. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng understands that the new appointees would have to wait for their confirmation by the senate.

President Tinubu is expected to forward the names of the nominees for screening.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's fresh appointments

Nigerians are sharing their thoughts following President Tinubu's latest round of appointments.

Legit.ng captures some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:

Ajibola Ololade wrote:

"Congratulations to the appointees. I strongly believe our own appointment will come."

@AdelabuMustaph2 commented:

"My name no dey there. Baba should share this thing reach my side so that I can contribute to the nation development positively."

@twon_brass complained:

"A member from the south south and the chairman of the commission are from the same state. So of the three slots for the south south, two are from the same state. It's well."

