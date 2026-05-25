The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2026 Unity Cup semi-final

The match will take place at The Valley, the home of EFL Championship side Charlton Athletic

Fans can watch the Unity Cup matches across multiple TV stations and livestream platforms

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2026 Unity Cup semi-final, and the match will be available across multiple channels.

Nigeria will defend their Unity Cup title starting with a semi-final match against Zimbabwe, before another match against either India or Jamaica.

Super Eagles stars during their training session in London. Photo from @ngsuoereagles.

Source: Twitter

If Nigeria beats Zimbabwe, they will face the winner of the second match in the final, but if they lose, they will face the loser in the third-place playoff match.

The Super Eagles won the 2025 edition, defeating rivals Ghana in the semi-final and the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the final in Brentford, England.

What the coaches said

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle praised Zimbabwe as a great team, referring to his second match in charge when a late Tawanda Chirewa goal equalised for the Warriors after Victor Osimhen’s opener in Uyo.

“Zimbabwe is a great team, a great team with strong players. If you want to talk about our last game, you need to talk not only about the result. Because if you see the result, you will say aha. But if you watch the game, we were supposed to win the game by at least 98 per cent,” he told Proudly Austin.

“Definitely, Zimbabwe is a great team. They come with a lot of motivation. They want to win.”

Interim head coach Kaitano Tembo, who replaced Michael Nees after the disappointment of AFCON 2025, applauded his team's commitment in training ahead of the match.

“We had a good first session. The energy and commitment from the players were very positive. You can see that the boys are excited to be here and excited to represent Zimbabwe,” he told ZIFA.

“These are important days for us as a team. We want to prepare well, work hard and make sure we are ready competitively. Every training session matters, and the players understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the national jersey.”

Zimbabwe stars after training ahead of Unity Cup against Nigeria. Photo from @online_zifa.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Fans can follow the match on TV with SuperSport, while it is also available to watch on NFF TV, with further information to be provided by the federation.

Indian streaming platform, Fancode, has acquired the rights to stream the matches with a limited trial and will require a subscription later on.

The live update will also be available on the official Unity Cup page and the Super Eagles’ official X page for fans to keep up with the updates.

Chelle sends message to NPFL stars

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle sent a message to the NPFL players in the Super Eagles’ squad for the 2026 Unity Cup against Zimbabwe.

Chelle invited eight players from the Nigeria Premier Football League as part of his plans to give Super Eagles' opportunity to hone-based players.

Source: Legit.ng