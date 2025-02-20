A former Head of State Yakubu Gowon has sent a thank you message to ex-military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

Gowon said IBB as he is fondly called restored his rank and honor after he was charged with treason

According to Gowon, the 83-year-old Babangida did quite a lot for the development of the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former Head of State Yakubu Gowon said ex-military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida did a lot for Nigeria and contributed to the development of the country.

Gowon appreciated Babangida for restoring his rank and honour after he was charged with treason.

Yakubu Gowon says Ibrahim Babangida did a lot for Nigeria. Photo credit: GEORGES GOBET/AFP/ KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He stated this during a book launch by the former military president in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Channels Television reports.

Legit.ng recalls that heavyweight politicians and political leaders stormed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as Babangida launched a book called "A Journey in Service" on February 20 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The former military head of state will unveil the truth about June 12, 1993 crisis in the book, "A Journey in Service"

Gowon disclosed that his friendship with the former president dates back to several years ago.

“I had a very rough time in government, I was even charged with treason. Later on, President Shagari rescinded that order, and you (IBB) in the end restored my rank and honour. You did quite a lot for the country.”

In a similar vein, former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar extolled friendship with Babangida.

“My relationship with Ibrahim has gone a long way—over 80 years.

“Ibrahim, I want to thank you again for your friendship and brotherhood. No moment goes by when we remember our escapades without bringing smiles to our faces. May these smiles continue during our twilight”.

Legit.ng also reported that Obasanjo advised Babangida to expect diverse criticism of his new literary work – 'A Journey in Service'.

He declared open the public presentation of the book and fundraising for a presidential library to be built in Minna, Niger state capital.

Obasanjo, who was the chairman of the occasion, commended the efforts of the former military ruler in writing the book, stressing that Babangida has not only contributed to history-making, he has also contributed to documenting history.

Babangida finally admits MKO Abiola won the 1993 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Babangida conceded that late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with different accounts of the events narrated by different parties.

However, in his autobiography: 'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng